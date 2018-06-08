First Winner for Ireland's Gale Force Ten

The third start was the charm for Dom Carlos—a son of Irish freshman sire Gale Force Ten—who became his sire's first winner when he won a €25,000, five-furlong race June 8 at the Curragh by four lengths.

Trained by Joseph O'Brien for owners Martin O'Sullivan and Annus Mirabilis Syndicate, Dom Carlos won the Paddy Power Irish EBF Median Auction Race and became the fourth winner produced by his dam, Fancy Feathers (by Redback), out of six foals to race.

Dom Carlos was bred in Ireland by Philip O'Dwyer and P.J. Walsh. The colt was first sold to MC Bloodstock as a weanling at the Goffs November Foals sale for €34,000 (US$36,900) from the Ardreigh Stud consignment. O'Brien then acquired him for £45,000 (US$58,200) at the Goffs UK Doncaster Premier yearling sale from Kilmoney Cottage Stud.

Gale Force Ten, an 8-year-old son of Oasis Dream, is a group 1-placed, group 3 winner campaigned primarily by longtime partners Susan Magnier, Michael Tabor, and Derrick Smith. Joseph O'Brien was in the saddle for his two black-type victories in 2013, the Jersey Stakes (G3) at Royal Ascot and the Elusive Pimpernel Patton Stakes at Dundalk. Seamie Heffernan had the mount, however, when Gale Force Ten was second to Magician in the Tattersalls Irish Two Thousand Guineas (G1) because O'Brien had the mount on the winner.

Gale Force Ten stands at the Irish National Stud for €5,000.