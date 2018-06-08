Our Braintrust Solves Foes to Take Tremont Stakes

Our Braintrust dove toward the rail and overtook leader Mae Never No to score in the $150,000 Tremont Stakes for 2-year-olds June 8 at Belmont Park.

Javier Castellano had Our Braintrust in mid-pack early in the 5 1/2-furlong Tremont as Social Fan shot to the early lead tracked by the 2-1 favorite Mae Never No. After a first quarter-mile in :22.38, that pair led into the turn. Mae Never No struck the front passing the quarter pole and, following a half-mile in :45.73, looked home free despite outside rallies from Sombeyay and Sir Truebadour.

But the picture changed when Castellano guided Our Braintrust to the inside, and the son of Freud —Caller Trust, byTrust N Luck, charged past Mae Never No to burst to the wire clear by three-quarters of a length in 1:04.41. Sombeyay got up for second, with Mae Never No three-quarters of a length further back in third. Sir Truebadour checked in fourth.

"He's a nice horse and has proven he can come from behind horses," said Charlie Lynch, assistant to his father, trainer Cathal Lynch. "Javier gave him a great ride. The rail opened up and he went right up there without being bothered. He's by a New York stallion so he's probably going to be coming up here for the New York series."

Bred in Maryland by Barak Farm, Our Braintrust is owned by Stanton Smith Jr. and Cathal Lynch.Under Lynch's tutelage the dark bay or brown colt broke his maiden May 3 at Laurel Park in a 4 1/2-furlong maiden allowance heat.

"He was very professional," noted Castellano. The seam opened inside, and he got to the spot. He's a very brave horse."

Our Braintrust, off at odds of 10-1, returned $23.40, $11.80, and $6.10. Sombeyay was good for $9 and $5.60, while Mae Never No paid $3.20 to show.

