Disco Partner Seeks Repeat Score in Jaipur

Disco Partner will attempt to improve upon his stellar record on the Belmont Park turf when he faces seven opponents, including stablemate Pure Sensation, in the $400,000 Jaipur Invitational (G2T) June 9.

The Jaipur, a six-furlong dash on the Widener course, is a "Win and You're In" race for the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint (G1T) in November at Churchill Downs.

Disco Partner has won seven of his 11 turf starts at Belmont, including a record-setting victory in last year's Jaipur. The Patricia Generazio homebred was clocked in 1:05.67, a world record for six furlongs on grass. Pure Sensation—also owned and bred by Generazio and trained by Christophe Clement—held the previous Widener course record of 1:06.76 set in the 2016 Jaipur.

Disco Partner has raced once in 2018, when he finished a non-threatening third in the Shakertown (G2T), which was contested over soft turf April 7 at Keeneland.

"He ran a good race over softer ground," Clement said. "We would have loved to win, but he actually ran well and he's been training well. The horse looks good, loves Belmont, and is doing well, so, let's go."

Pure Sensation has two wins in three starts on turf at Belmont, including that victory in the 2016 Jaipur. The gray earned his fifth graded stakes victory in September, when he won the Turf Monster (G3T) at Parx Racing. In his lone start of this season, he finished second in an optional claimer April 13 at Gulfstream Park.

"It was a nice race back," Clement said.

Trainer Peter Miller is bringing in a formidable pair from California in Stormy Liberal and Conquest Tsunami, respectively second and third in Al Quoz Sprint Sponsored By Azizi Developments (G1) March 31 at Meydan in Dubai.

Stormy Liberal, claimed by Miller and owners Rockingham Ranch and David Bernsen for $40,000 in October of 2016, finished eighth in the 2017 Jaipur before he returned five months later to post a 30-1 upset in the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint at Del Mar. He finished 11th in the Longines Hong Kong Sprint (G1) before he launched his 2018 campaign with a second in the Daytona (G3T) in February at Santa Anita Park.

Conquest Tsunami began his career with trainer Mark Casse before joining the Miller barn last fall. He easily won an optional claimer in January and the Daytona before he set the pace and battled on to finish third in the Al Quoz Sprint.

"Conquest Tsunami is a very fast, speedy horse, while Stormy Liberal likes to come from a little off the pace," Miller said. "They complement each other."

Blind Ambition will step up in class and cut back in distance off a two-length, gate-to-wire victory in the seven-furlong Elusive Quality April 28 at Belmont. The Gainesway Stable color-bearer won his only other start on turf at Belmont, a six-furlong optional claimer in October.

Pocket Change, a lightly raced 4-year-old, will put his unbeaten record at stake when he makes his stakes debut in the Jaipur.

After he posted a debut win on dirt at Parx in October, Pocket Change concluded his brief 3-year-old campaign with a frontrunning victory in a six-furlong turf allowance at Aqueduct Racetrack in December. The Unbridled's Song colt made his 4-year-old debut March 22, when he wore down his opponent to win a five-furlong turf optional claimer at Gulfstream.