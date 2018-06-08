La Signare Upsets Significant Form in Wonder Again

When the :26.36 went up on the tote board for the first quarter-mile of the $200,000 Wonder Again Stakes (G3T) at Belmont Park on June 7, it seemed curious.

By the end of the 1 1/8-mile grass test, it made a little more sense.

After setting dawdling fractions under jockey Joel Rosario, French-bred La Signare (FR) had plenty of run left and held to win by a length over heavy favorite Significant Form for her first graded victory.

The Brian Lynch trainee posted fractions of :50.95, 1:14.54, and 1:36.17 through a mile and finished the distance in 1:48.84.

"I don't know if the fractions were right on the board, but when she got the first quarter in :26, that's a very, very comfortable quarter for her. If she was able to relax, I had a feeling that she could get a mile and an eighth."

After a half-mile, the 3-year-old daughter of Siyouni had a 3 1/2-length lead on the favorite.

"This one had some speed, that's for sure," Rosario said after the race. "She ran very good. She ran nice early, and ran very good after that. She relaxed very nicely and had a long, slow gallop early, and before turning for home, I said, 'Well, it's great' because I know we were going slow, and she handled it really well."

Significant Form, off at 4-5, cut the margin to a half-length with a furlong to run, but La Signare kicked away again. Mighty Scarlett finished a neck back in third, followed by Daddy Is a Legend, Altea, Andina Del Sur, Camila Princess, Armoricaine, and Spinning Top.

It was the second start in the United States for La Signare after she broke her maiden in France in November. Her first stateside effort was a second-place finish in an April 11 Keeneland allowance. Owned by Madaket Stables, Tim Cambron, Anna Cambron, and Bradley Thoroughbreds, she has $144,413 in earnings.