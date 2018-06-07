Cairo Prince Filly Fastest in OBS Works

A speedy filly from the first crop of Cairo Prince zipped through a quarter-mile in :20 2/5, the fastest work of the day during the June 7 first under tack session in preparation for next week's Ocala Breeders' Sales June 2-year-olds in training sale.

The under tack show, held at the OBS sale grounds in Ocala, Fla., began Thursday and continues through Sunday, starting at 7:30 a.m. EDT daily. The sale, which also has a horses in training component, will be held June 13-15 with daily sessions starting at 10 a.m.

Thursday's session was delayed about 15 minutes due to a heavy rainfall, but sales director Tod Wojciechowski said the artificial surface at OBS was fair and consistent throughout the day.

Produced from the winning Bates Motel mare Motel Lass, the Cairo Prince filly is consigned as Hip 61 by Price Thoroughbreds, agent, which purchased the bay miss for $130,000 from the Hunter Valley Farm offerings at last year's Fasig-Tipton October yearling sale. Among the 12 offspring produced from Motel Lass are eight winners, including stakes winners Stormin' Lyon and Quick Flip. Hunter Valley Farm and Nekia Farm bred the filly in Kentucky.

The fastest eighth-mile time of :09 4/5 was shared by a colt from the final crop of the eminently successful sire Scat Daddy and a filly by You Luckie Mann, who has been represented by 24 foals from three crops of racing age.

The Scat Daddy colt, Hip 211 from Top Line Sales, agent, was bred in Florida by Don Ming and is out of the Gone West mare Satulah. The colt's second dam, War Thief, won 14 races, including the grade 3 Modesty Handicap, and earned $608,543. Among six winners produced from War Thief is grade 3 winner Boss Lafitte.

The Scat Daddy colt was bought back on a final bid of $385,000 at last year's Keeneland September yearling sale.

Consigned as Hip 114 by Champions of the Future, agent, the You Luckie Mann filly named Diamond Gold was bred in Florida by George Gurrola. She is the first foal out of the Evansville Slew mare Party of Eight, a $201,487-earner who tallied 16 wins from ages 4-11.