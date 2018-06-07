NYTHA Donates $15,000 to Concussion Study

The New York Thoroughbred Horsemen's Association has donated $15,000 to fund a New York Institute of Technology study on concussion and helmet safety.

"The Computational Assessment of Helmets and Concussion," led by Dr. Milan Toma, will collect data on jockey head protection through simulation testing of various helmet designs. This data will be shared with other researchers studying head trauma in professional sports, with the goal of determining the best head protection under various racing conditions.

"We take jockey health and safety very seriously," NYTHA President Joe Appelbaum said. "We are thrilled to be able to help further research in the vital area of head trauma and concussion, so that we will be better able to protect our riders going forward."

Dr. Toma, Ph.D. is an assistant professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at NYIT School of Engineering and Computing Sciences. His areas of expertise include image processing, high-performance computing, computational mechanics/biomechanics, biomechanical/biomedical engineering, Trefftz elements, hydrated soft tissue, impact biomechanics, head and brain injuries, and cardiovascular fluid-structure interaction.

