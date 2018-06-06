Wonder Gadot looms large in Woodbine Oaks

Wonder Gadot, who has been holding her own against the best of her set south of the border, returns to friendlier confines June 9 for the $500,000 Woodbine Oaks Presented By Budweiser.

The Woodbine Oaks, a 1 1/8 mile race for Canadian-bred 3-year-old fillies, attracted a field of five and will go as the 11th of 12 races on a program which also includes the $125,000 Plate Trial and $100,000 Alywow Stakes.

From Woodbine publicity

Wonder Gadot, Canada's champion 2-year-old filly, is owned by Gary Barber and trained by Mark Casse.

"She's super; she's doing really well," Casse said. "We kind of all along felt like Tapeta was her preferred surface. She hasn't changed our minds, with her training there since she came back. Obviously, at this point in time she doesn't need to prove anything to anybody training-wise. But, she's gotten over it good."

Wonder Gadot made her lone start on the local main track in last fall's Grade 3 Mazarine, recording a six-length victory at 1 1/16 miles.