Illinois Tracks Fail Again in Quest for Gaming Revenue

The future of one of only three remaining Illinois racetracks hangs in the balance as the state legislature adjourned its spring session without acting on a bill that would allow tracks to operate casinos.

Officials from Fairmount Park, across the Mississippi River from St. Louis, said at the Illinois Racing Board's dates hearing in September the track would close in early July without such action.

"Members of the legislature understand this meet could be cut by 50%," Fairmount president Brian Zander said while accepting a 2018 schedule of just 41 racing days. "Hopefully, they'll understand that this is serious now."

While reiterating that "something has to happen," Zander told the board, "It could be something grandiose such as racinos and table games or something relatively small."

Zander told the board Fairmount was "not going to do anything unilaterally" and, following the legislature's adjournment without action, he did not immediately respond to inquiries about plans for the track.

Fairmount actually lost twice during the session as both the statewide gaming bill and a fallback plan that would have authorized 150 slot machines at the Collinsville, Ill., track both stalled without a vote in the Illinois House.

Lawmakers did approve, as part of the overall state budget, $1,609,500 in purse supplements primarily for races restricted to Illinois-conceived and -foaled or Illinois-conceived stakes races and for Illinois horses finishing in the top three in open races at the $10,000 claiming or higher level. That would be of limited benefit to Fairmount and, in any case, might be a while in actually showing up in cash flow as the funding goes onto a multi-billion-dollar stack of unpaid state bills.

"Clearly, this is a fraction of the boost Illinois horse racing truly needs to survive, let alone thrive," the Illinois Thoroughbred Horsemen's Association said in a statement. "But as we inch closer to passage of legislation that will permit gaming at tracks for the purpose of substantially increasing purses, we appreciate the vote of support."

Horsemen cite hope for the future, provided they can continue to hold out for the future to arrive. A promising note is that the current version of the statewide gaming bill that stalled in House committee calls for both slots and table games at tracks.

Legislation signed by former Gov. Pat Quinn, who twice vetoed gaming expansion that would have benefited racing, has resulted in a glut of slot machines throughout the state at gas stations, beauty parlors, taverns, fraternal halls, and the like. That legislation not only specifically prohibits tracks from participating, but also dilutes the potential impact of slots-only on-track wagering.

Racing interests are also eyeing possible revenue enhancements involving sports betting in light of the recent Supreme Court of the United States ruling removing a ban on that form of wagering.

Lawmakers are not scheduled to return to work until after the November general election—a so-called "lame duck session" in which otherwise difficult legislation is sometimes shoehorned through to passage. If a gaming bill is passed then, it could be signed either by Gov. Bruce Rauner or Democrat challenger J.B. Pritzker, should Pritzker unseat the incumbent.

In a sideshow typical of long-standing industry infighting, horsemen's groups also have filed suit seeking to require the state to replace purse money taken by tracks as so-called "recapture"—a device originally intended to let track operators recover money lost through the advent of full-card simulcasting.

State law sets the formula for the amount of "recapture" due each track, mandates the Illinois Racing Board authorize the divestiture from the purse accounts to the tracks, and requires the state to reimburse that amount to the purse accounts.

For the past 17 years, the first two requirements of that equation have been met, but the legislature has failed to appropriate the reimbursement funding—costing purse accounts hundreds of millions of dollars. The racing board has declined to join in the suit.