House of Todd: Pletcher Aims to Add to Belmont Success

Home-court advantage in a championship series is always a sought-after commodity. In the heat of battle, when every physical and mental attribute is being tested, the comforts of familiar confines can be the difference between celebrating at the finish or wondering what might have been.

The 1 1/2-mile oval that sits in Elmont, N.Y., essentially serves as the backyard for seven-time Eclipse Award winner Todd Pletcher. Fittingly, his record in Belmont Park's signature test backs up how adept he is at making a visiting team feel out of sorts.

Where critics have poked holes at his record in the first two legs of the Triple Crown—particularly at the bagel in the middle—Pletcher's history in the Belmont Stakes Presented by NYRA Bets (G1) is one that puts the future Hall of Famer in elite company. With three wins, five runner-up finishes, and a trio of third-place efforts in the 12-furlong test, the New York-based conditioner has been at his best during the final bend of the Triple Crown, a reputation that was further enhanced last year when he saddled Tapwrit to victory in the marathon classic.

Should one of the two Pletcher trainees set to start in the June 9 edition of the race end up as his fourth Belmont hero, you could argue it would be the greatest testament yet of his aptitude in a race that has thrown some of the sport's best for a loop. His graded stakes-winning pair of Vino Rosso and Noble Indy have a monster they are trying to collectively slay in unbeaten dual classic winner Justify. While each has back class to draw upon and stamina in their blood to carry them, the base put into them by the man who has routinely humbled Big Sandy's toughest test might be the biggest intangible.

"I think it's a combination of a number of things," Pletcher said when asked his secret to success in the final leg of the American classics. "For one, we generally take the five weeks (between the Kentucky Derby and Belmont) to come here and prepare for it and come here with a fresh horse. Two, it's part of the foundation that they've had over the last six or seven months of training and preparing for the Derby preps and the Derby itself. And I think there is a fitness component to that that is helpful in the Belmont."

Appropriately enough, Pletcher's first Belmont Stakes win also served as his first in a Triple Crown race—and it was an effort for the ages. When the brilliant filly Rags to Riches fought off eventual two-time Horse of the Year Curlin in 2007, she also showcased the blueprint each of her trainer's Belmont winners have followed.

Rags to Riches, Palace Malice (2013), and Tapwrit all came into the race off the five-week turnaround Pletcher favors, with the former having won the Kentucky Oaks (G1) in her prior start and the latter two entering off starts in the Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1). Of his eight horses that finished in the top two in the Belmont, only Commissioner was wheeling back on a shorter time frame, having four weeks between his runner-up efforts in both the Peter Pan Stakes (G2) and the 2014 edition of the Test of Champions.

"I think it's generally an advantage to have a fresh horse coming into any race, but especially in this particular race when you're catching some horses who are potentially making their third start in five weeks," said Pletcher, who also has two Kentucky Derby wins on his résumé. "And we have the luxury of training at Belmont the last five weeks, so I think it does help and it is an advantage. But sometimes if you're running against a superior horse, it might not matter."

Another commonality between Pletcher's top Belmont performers is they each boasted a pedigree that tipped their hand as to what was coming.

If there was ever a horse born to go a mile and a half, Rags to Riches— a daughter of A.P. Indy and half sister to fellow Belmont Stakes winner Jazil—was it. Palace Malice counted Curlin as his sire, and Tapwrit became the third son of leading sire Tapit to triumph.

Based on those collective past performances, it wouldn't be the craziest thing if either Vino Rosso or Noble Indy stunned the racing community Saturday. Vino Rosso has had the Belmont penciled in on his agenda since around the time he broke his maiden in November, and the son of Curlin has been training forwardly since finishing ninth in the Kentucky Derby.

Though Noble Indy could only manage a 17th-place run on the first Saturday in May, the grandson of A.P. Indy has the kind of tactical speed that is crucial in the Belmont and—most importantly—could keep Justify honest with the early fractions.

"So far (Justify) has been perfect, he's won every start. So you're going to assume he's going to show up and run his race, but that's why they line them up and do it," Pletcher said. "With Vino Rosso … we thought as he matured a little more that time would be on his side, and we always felt like this was the race for him. He's stoutly bred to stay the distance and has the right kind of mental makeup for this race in terms of he's not going to get rank or headstrong. He's going to fall into a rhythm and hopefully keep going."

Were it not for Tonalist 's head in 2014 and Creator's nose denying Destin in 2016, Pletcher would likely already be on equal footing with the legendary Woody Stephens with five Belmont Stakes trophies in his case. If he pulls into a tie with his former mentor—four-time Belmont winner D. Wayne Lukas—he'll have denied one of the more brilliant intruders trying to steal thunder in his house.

"When the Triple Crown is at stake, (the Belmont) becomes the premier race in the United States," Pletcher said. "I think it compares to any sporting event. There is an electricity to it that I think only really special events have, and you can feel it. I get jazzed up for it even when it's not a Triple Crown, but when there is a Triple Crown, I think it takes it up another level."