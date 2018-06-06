Lovely Bernadette Heads 11 in Mint Julep

James Miller's multiple graded stakes-winning filly Lovely Bernadette leads a field of 11 fillies and mares that were entered for the $100,000 Old Forester Mint Julep Handicap (G3) June 9 at Churchill Downs.
Recently transferred to the care of trainer Bernie Flint from Jimmy DiVito, Lovely Bernadette (16-7-0-3; $509,579) reeled off three consecutive victories to close her 2017 campaign in the Sept. 6 Indiana Grand Stakes, Oct. 20 Valley View (G3) at Keeneland and Nov. 24 Mrs. Revere (G2) at Churchill.
The daughter of Wilburn began her 4-year-old campaign slowly with disappointing efforts in the March 10 Hillsborough Stakes (G2) at Tampa Bay Downs and April 14 Jenny Wiley (G1) at Keeneland but will attempt to give Flint his second victory in the Old Forester Mint Julep Handicap. Flint won the race in 2014 with Honey Hues.
Churchill Downs, Saturday, June 09, 2018, Race 11
PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 Res Ipsa (KY) Declan Cannon 117 Ian R. Wilkes - 2 Red Dane (ITY) Gabriel Saez 113 Charles Lopresti - 3 Lovely Bernadette (KY) Corey J. Lanerie 119 Bernard S. Flint - 4 Celestial Insight (KY) Joseph Rocco, Jr. 116 H. Graham Motion - 5 Inchargeofme (GB) Adam Beschizza 115 Charles Lopresti - 6 Sully's Dream (KY) Jack Gilligan 116 John Alexander Ortiz - 7 Ministry (AR) Edgar Morales 114 Jaime N. Gonzalez - 8 Youngest Daughter (KY) Jon Kenton Court 114 Victoria H. Oliver - 9 Dubara (GB) Calvin H. Borel 115 Brendan P. Walsh - 10 Inveniam Viam (LA) James Graham 115 William B. Bradley - 11 Victory to Victory (FL) Shaun Bridgmohan 117 Mark E. Casse -
