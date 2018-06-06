Lovely Bernadette

Lovely Bernadette Heads 11 in Mint Julep

Mint Julep is featured stakes race Saturday at Churchill Downs.

James Miller's multiple graded stakes-winning filly Lovely Bernadette leads a field of 11 fillies and mares that were entered for the $100,000 Old Forester Mint Julep Handicap (G3) June 9 at Churchill Downs

Recently transferred to the care of trainer Bernie Flint from Jimmy DiVito, Lovely Bernadette (16-7-0-3; $509,579) reeled off three consecutive victories to close her 2017 campaign in the Sept. 6 Indiana Grand Stakes, Oct. 20 Valley View (G3) at Keeneland and Nov. 24 Mrs. Revere (G2) at Churchill.

The daughter of Wilburn  began her 4-year-old campaign slowly with disappointing efforts in the March 10 Hillsborough Stakes (G2) at Tampa Bay Downs and April 14 Jenny Wiley (G1) at Keeneland but will attempt to give Flint his second victory in the Old Forester Mint Julep Handicap. Flint won the race in 2014 with Honey Hues.

Entries: Old Forester Mint Julep H. (G3T)

Churchill Downs, Saturday, June 09, 2018, Race 11

  • Grade IIIT
  • 1 1/16m
  • Turf
  • $100,000
  • 3 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
  • 5:58 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
1Res Ipsa (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateDeclan Cannon117Ian R. Wilkes-
2Red Dane (ITY)Gabriel Saez113Charles Lopresti-
3Lovely Bernadette (KY)Corey J. Lanerie119Bernard S. Flint-
4Celestial Insight (KY)Joseph Rocco, Jr.116H. Graham Motion-
5Inchargeofme (GB)Adam Beschizza115Charles Lopresti-
6Sully's Dream (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJack Gilligan116John Alexander Ortiz-
7Ministry (AR)Edgar Morales114Jaime N. Gonzalez-
8Youngest Daughter (KY)Jon Kenton Court114Victoria H. Oliver-
9Dubara (GB)Calvin H. Borel115Brendan P. Walsh-
10Inveniam Viam (LA)James Graham115William B. Bradley-
11Victory to Victory (FL)Shaun Bridgmohan117Mark E. Casse-

 