Lovely Bernadette Heads 11 in Mint Julep

James Miller's multiple graded stakes-winning filly Lovely Bernadette leads a field of 11 fillies and mares that were entered for the $100,000 Old Forester Mint Julep Handicap (G3) June 9 at Churchill Downs.

Recently transferred to the care of trainer Bernie Flint from Jimmy DiVito, Lovely Bernadette (16-7-0-3; $509,579) reeled off three consecutive victories to close her 2017 campaign in the Sept. 6 Indiana Grand Stakes, Oct. 20 Valley View (G3) at Keeneland and Nov. 24 Mrs. Revere (G2) at Churchill.

The daughter of Wilburn began her 4-year-old campaign slowly with disappointing efforts in the March 10 Hillsborough Stakes (G2) at Tampa Bay Downs and April 14 Jenny Wiley (G1) at Keeneland but will attempt to give Flint his second victory in the Old Forester Mint Julep Handicap. Flint won the race in 2014 with Honey Hues.