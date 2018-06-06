Breeders' Cup Challenge to Include New Contest for Fans

Breeders' Cup, one of the world's most prestigious Thoroughbred horse racing events, today announced the launch of a new promotion centered around the highly competitive Breeders' Cup Challenge Series on NBC Sports.

The competition, titled The $100,000 Capture the Classic Challenge, asks participants to predict the winners of six Classic Division Races that will be televised live on NBC or NBCSN - the Belmont Stakes, Stephen Foster Handicap, Suburban Handicap, Haskell Invitational, Travers Stakes and Awesome Again Stakes - for an opportunity to become a virtual owner of each winning horse. By properly selecting the winning horse of a featured Classic Division race, virtual owners will receive insider access to premium content about their horses, such as behind-the-scenes videos and in-depth profiles, as well as a chance to win a $100,000 grand prize should their horse go on to win the Breeders' Cup Classic at Churchill Downs on November 3.

In addition to their bid for the $100,000 cash prize, virtual owners will be entered into a prize pool for the opportunity to win one of six VIP Ownership Experiences at the 2018 Breeders' Cup World Championships. The six lucky winners, who will be chosen at random after each of the six Classic Division races, will receive round trip airfare for two, hotel accommodations, premium box seats for the 2018 World Championships and two tickets to the exclusive Taste of the World culinary event. Second and third drawings will also be conducted after each designated Classic Division race for a $1,000 and $500 cash prize, respectively.

"We are constantly looking for new and innovative ways to engage existing and first-time Breeders' Cup fans alike and to build anticipation for the season ahead," said Breeders' Cup President and CEO Craig Fravel. "Between customized content, VIP trips and the $100,000 Grand Prize, we're delighted to provide fans with a fun, interactive way to deepen their affinity for the top horses, and their human connections, as they make their way along the road to the Breeders' Cup Classic."

Fans can register for the promotion and select their horse for the first race, the Belmont Stakes, online now at www.CaptureTheClassic.com. As an added incentive, fans that attend the host track during a designated Classic Division race can automatically gain virtual ownership of the winning horse by entering an exclusive promotional code that will be displayed in the track program and in other Capture the Classic marketing materials at the track.

Fans who correctly predict the winning horse of more than one of the six designated Classic Division races, or attend multiple races and obtain the promotional codes, will receive virtual ownership of each winning horse and increase their chances of being selected as a winner for the VIP Ownership Experiences and $100,000 Grand Prize. Winners will be randomly chosen from all eligible entries and will be notified of their status via e-mail shortly after the respective races. Winners must be eighteen years of age or older.

