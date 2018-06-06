349 Cataloged for Fasig-Tipton July Yearling Sale

Fasig-Tipton has cataloged 349 selected yearlings for The July Sale, to be held on Tuesday, July 10, at the company's Newtown Paddocks near Lexington. The sale will begin at 10 a.m.

"July was a very healthy market last year, and as a result, consignors have responded with increased quality and quantity," said Fasig-Tipton president Boyd Browning Jr. "This year's catalog is our largest for July in nearly a decade, and boasts a significant uptick in sire power, as well."

This year's catalog cover features 2017 Starlet Stakes (G1) winner Dream Tree, who is undefeated at 2 and 3. She is the latest success story to come from July, which is annually a top-ranked North American yearling sale by percentage of grade 1 winners, graded stakes winners, and 2-year-old winners.

Nominations also are open for Fasig-Tipton's popular July Selected Horses of Racing Age Sale, which will be held July 9 prior to The July Sale. Fasig-Tipton will accept nominations for the Horses of Racing Age Sale through late June.

"The July Selected Horses of Racing Age Sale was one of the strongest sales on the auction calendar last year," continued Browning. "The sale's timing makes it very popular with buyers looking to load up their racing stables ahead of the major summer race meetings."

The July Sale catalog may now be viewed online and via the Equineline catalogue app. Print catalogs will be available beginning June 12.

