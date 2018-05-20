OBS June Sale Under Tack Shows begins June 7



The Under Tack Show for the Ocala Breeders' Sales Company's 2018 June Sale of Two-Year-Olds and Horses of Racing Age begins Thursday, June 7th and continues through Sunday, June 10th. All four sessions begin at 7:30 a.m.

Hip No.'s 1 - 225 will breeze on Thursday, Hip No.'s 226 - 450 go on Friday, Hip No.'s 451 - 675 will work on Saturday, and Hip No.'s 676 - 936 will breeze on Sunday. The final session includes the five older horses and 78 two-year-olds in the supplemental catalog which can be viewed on the OBS website and via the equineline Sales Catalog iPad App. Printed supplemental catalogs are available at the sales grounds.

There are 922 two-year-olds and 12 older horses cataloged for the three-day sale, set for Wednesday, June 13th through Friday, June 15th, with all sessions beginning at 10:00 a.m.

The OBS June Sale wraps up a successful juvenile sale season, beginning with a strong sale in March and continuing with a record shattering sale in April. At the racetrack, OBS juvenile graduates have accounted for more than four stakes wins a week since the beginning of 2017, including 91 graded victories. From June graduate Stormy Liberal's victory in the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint (G1) to April graduate Mind Your Biscuits' sensational stretch run to capture a second straight Dubai Golden Shaheen (G1), OBS juvenile sale grads are winning major races around the world.

On Saturday at Belmont Park, Greg Hall and Sayjay Racing LLC's 2017 March graduate Blended Citizen will try to follow in the footsteps of Tonalist and Coastal and deny Justify the Triple Crown by winning the Belmont Stakes (G1) after taking the Peter Pan Stakes (G3) in May. The Peter Pan was the second graded stakes win for the 3-year-old colt by Proud Citizen, purchased for $85,000 out of the Wavertree Stables (Ciaran Dunne) consignment after he breezed an Under Tack quarter in :22 1/5. Trained by Doug O'Neill, he's now 10-3-0-2 and has earned $406,854.

The past few weeks have seen promising OBS juvenile sale graduates get their careers off on the right foot at Santa Anita, each earning TDN "Rising Star" status. On May 11th, Kaleem Shah's Tijori led from gate to wire, scoring by 3-1/4 lengths in her debut. Trained by Simon Callaghan, the 2-year-old daughter of Will Take Charge was purchased for $525,000 out of the de Meric Sales consignment at the 2018 OBS March Sale after breezing an eighth in :10 flat at the Under Tack Show. She makes her next start in Belmont's Astoria Stakes this Thursday

A week later, LNJ Foxwoods and NK Racing's Explorer, purchased by Solis/Litt for $1,250,000 out of the Crupi's New Castle Farm consignment at the 2017 OBS March Sale after an Under Tack eighth in :10 flat, made his long awaited debut. The 3-year-old colt by Orb gave nothing else a chance, taking the lead at the start and never looked back en route to a four length victory for trainer Bob Baffert. This past Sunday, trainer Doug O'Neill sent McShane Racing LLC's Mr. Paytience out for his maiden voyage, and the 2-year-old son of Paynter did not disappoint, shaking off early pressure to take over in the stretch and galloped home in hand by 7-3/4 lengths. Consigned to the 2018 OBS March Sale by Wavertree Stables, Inc. (Ciaran Dunne), Agent, he was sold to McShane Racing for $90,000 after breezing an eighth in :10 2/5 at the Under Tack Show

The Under Tack Show and Sale will be streamed live via the OBS website as well as the DRF, TDN and BloodHorse websites. The works will be available on DVD and on the OBS website, the Video Room and kiosks throughout the sales pavilion. In-room viewing is available at The Courtyard by Marriott, Holiday Inn, Homewood Suites, Hampton Inn & Suites, Residence Inn and the Ocala Hilton, plus lounge viewing is available at the Hilton.

Current information about OBS sales, consignors and graduates is now also available via social media sites Facebook and Twitter. A link on the homepage directs users to either site.

Sales results will be available on the OBS website, updated hourly during each session of the June Sale. In addition, the latest news regarding OBS graduates, sales schedules, nominations, credit requests, travel information and other news relevant to OBS consignors and customers is also available. E-mail should be addressed to obs@obssales.com.

For more information regarding the June Sale or OBS website, please call (352) 237-2154.

