Godolphin Announces 2018-2020 Flying Start Trainees

Godolphin Flying Start is proud to announce the latest intake of scholarship recipients for it's prestigious two-year Thoroughbred Industry Management and Leadership Programme. The class of 2018 - 2020 is comprised of five men and seven women from Ireland, Australia, USA, France and the United Kingdom.

This outstanding scholarship facilitates trainees to learn and experience management operations and leadership in the global Thoroughbred industry with phases in County Kildare, Ireland, Newmarket, UK, Kentucky, USA, Sydney, Australia and Dubai. The course is accredited by the University College Dublin Michael Smurfit Business School. 50% of Godolphin Flying Start graduates are managers or CEO's and they are based across the five continents working in media, racing, breeding, bloodstock, sales, consultancy, veterinary and marketing. These include Arqana Auctioneer Ludovic Cornuel, Newmarket Bloodstock Agent Matt Coleman, Glen Hill Farm Manager Lindsay Shultz, Highclere Australia Racing Manager Dane Robinson and recent Irish Godolphin Stud Stable Staff Leadership Award winner Stephen Thorne who is Assistant Trainer to Adrian McGuinness Racing.

The 2018 - 2020 trainees are:

Nicholas Archdale (UK)

Lucy Blake (Ireland)

Corbin Blumberg (USA)

John Bourke (Ireland)

Samantha Cripps (USA)

Luke Evans (UK)

Liza Hendriks (USA)

Amélie Lemercier (France)

Annise Montplaisir (USA)

Niall O’Connor (UK)

Isabella Paul (UK)

Anna Power (Australia)

