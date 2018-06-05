Radio, Television Guide for Week's Belmont Coverage

A guide of television, radio, and online coverage during Belmont Stakes Week, provided by America's Best Racing:
TV Schedule
|
Date
|
Program
|
Time
|
Network
|
June 8
|
Belmont Access broadcast from Belmont Park
|
5 p.m.-6 p.m.
|
June 9
|
Live broadcast from Belmont Park featuring the Belmont Stakes undercard
|
2 p.m.-4 p.m.
|
June 9
|
Live broadcast of the 150th Belmont Stakes (post time 6:37 p.m.)
|
5 p.m.-7 p.m.
Note: All times listed are Eastern
Radio Schedule
|Date
|Program
|Time
|Network
|June 5
|At The Races with Steve Byk: Andy Serling, Horse Health, and Jeremy Plonk
|9 a.m.
|Thoroughbred Radio Network
|June 5
|Jock Talk presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka
|6 p.m.-7 p.m.
|HRRN
|June 6
|At The Races with Steve Byk: eNicks' Pedigree Expert Sid Fernando, Tourney Talk, and more
|9 a.m.
|Thoroughbred Radio Network
|June 6
|Xpressbet Radio
|3 p.m.-6 p.m.
|HRRN
|June 6
|Trainer Talk Presented by Fasig-Tipton
|6 p.m.-7 p.m.
|HRRN
|June 7
|At The Races with Steve Byk: Shedrow Confidential with Steve Haskin, Vegas Racebook with Richard Eng, and more
|4:30 p.m.
|Thoroughbred Radio Network
|June 7
|Xpressbet Radio
|3 p.m.-6 p.m.
|HRRN
|June 7
|Brisnet.com Call-In Show
|6 p.m.-7 p.m.
|HRRN
|June 8
|At The Races with Steve Byk: Weekend Preview with Daily Racing Form correspondents, Brisnet's Ed DeRosa, and other guests
|9 a.m.
|Thoroughbred Radio Network
|June 8
|Xpressbet Radio
|3 p.m.-6 p.m.
|HRRN
|June 8
|Weekend Stakes Preview Presented by NYRA Bets
|6 p.m.-7 p.m.
|HRRN
|June 9
|Equine Forum Show
|8 a.m.-10 a.m.
|HRRN
|June 9
|"The Winner's Circle," presented by America's Best Racing in conjunction with SB Nation Radio, with host Bram Weinstein and scheduled featured guest Chris Mara
|10 a.m.
|SB Nation Radio
|June 9
|Belmont Stakes undercard races broadcast from Belmont Park Presented by VisitBarbados.org
|2 p.m.-5 p.m.
|HRRN
|June 9
|Belmont Stakes broadcast from Belmont Park in conjunction with NBC Sports and Presented by Red Brand Fence and Twinspires.com
|5 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
|HRRN
Note: All times listed are Eastern
Online Video Schedule
|Date
|Program
|Time
|Website
|June 5
|Belmont Stakes Post Position Draw from Citi Field
|5:30 p.m.
Note: All times listed are Eastern