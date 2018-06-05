HRRN

Radio, Television Guide for Week's Belmont Coverage

Horse racing programming planned for this week.

A guide of television, radio, and online coverage during Belmont Stakes Week, provided by America's Best Racing:

TV Schedule

Date

Program

Time

Network

June 8

Belmont Access broadcast from Belmont Park

5 p.m.-6 p.m.

NBCSN

June 9

Live broadcast from Belmont Park featuring the Belmont Stakes undercard

2 p.m.-4 p.m.

NBCSN

June 9

Live broadcast of the 150th Belmont Stakes (post time 6:37 p.m.)

5 p.m.-7 p.m. 

NBC

 Note: All times listed are Eastern

Radio Schedule

Date Program Time Network
June 5 At The Races with Steve Byk: Andy Serling, Horse Health, and Jeremy Plonk 9 a.m. Thoroughbred Radio Network
June 5 Jock Talk presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka 6 p.m.-7 p.m. HRRN
June 6 At The Races with Steve Byk: eNicks' Pedigree Expert Sid Fernando, Tourney Talk, and more 9 a.m. Thoroughbred Radio Network
June 6 Xpressbet Radio 3 p.m.-6 p.m. HRRN
June 6 Trainer Talk Presented by Fasig-Tipton 6 p.m.-7 p.m. HRRN
June 7 At The Races with Steve Byk: Shedrow Confidential with Steve Haskin, Vegas Racebook with Richard Eng, and more 4:30 p.m. Thoroughbred Radio Network
June 7 Xpressbet Radio 3 p.m.-6 p.m. HRRN
June 7 Brisnet.com Call-In Show 6 p.m.-7 p.m. HRRN
June 8 At The Races with Steve Byk: Weekend Preview with Daily Racing Form correspondents, Brisnet's Ed DeRosa, and other guests 9 a.m. Thoroughbred Radio Network
June 8 Xpressbet Radio 3 p.m.-6 p.m. HRRN
June 8 Weekend Stakes Preview Presented by NYRA Bets 6 p.m.-7 p.m. HRRN
June 9 Equine Forum Show 8 a.m.-10 a.m.  HRRN
June 9 "The Winner's Circle," presented by America's Best Racing in conjunction with SB Nation Radio, with host Bram Weinstein and scheduled featured guest Chris Mara 10 a.m.  SB Nation Radio
June 9 Belmont Stakes undercard races broadcast from Belmont Park Presented by VisitBarbados.org 2 p.m.-5 p.m. HRRN
June 9 Belmont Stakes broadcast from Belmont Park in conjunction with NBC Sports and Presented by Red Brand Fence and Twinspires.com 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m. HRRN

 Note: All times listed are Eastern

Online Video Schedule

Date Program Time Website
June 5 Belmont Stakes Post Position Draw from Citi Field 5:30 p.m.

NYRA.com 

 Note: All times listed are Eastern