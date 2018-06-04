In New York Stakes, Holy Helena Aims to Extend Streak

In line to contest the June 8 New York Stakes Presented by NYRA Bets (G2T) at Belmont Park is a field of nine older fillies and mares who have more than proved their mettle in graded company.

Among those bidding for the 1 1/4-mile turf test Friday is 2017 Canadian champion 3-year-old filly Holy Helena, who is unbeaten in three starts this year. Trained by Jimmy Jerkins, the 4-year-old Ghostzapper filly won her previous race, the Sheepshead Bay Stakes (G2T) May 5 at Belmont, with jockey Manuel Franco, who will have the mount again.

Holy Helena will be joined by fellow millionaire earner Daddys Lil Darling, who comes to Belmont off a second-place run in the April 27 Bewitch Stakes (G3T) at Keeneland, where she finished 3 1/4 lengths behind fellow New York Stakes entrant, Mom's On Strike. Trained by Ken McPeek, the Normandy Farm homebred has not visited the winner's circle since her top-level victory in the Dec. 30 American Oaks (G1T). Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith, who will ride Triple Crown contender Justify on Saturday in the Belmont Stakes Presented by NYRA Bets (G1), will have the call.

Michael Dubb, Bethlehem Stables, and Gary Aisquith's Fourstar Crook will be the oldest runner in Friday's field. The 6-year-old mare began her year with a win in the Hillsborough Stakes (G2T) at Tampa Bay Downs, then finished second in her next out in the Coolmore Jenny Wiley Stakes (G1T) at Keeneland to Sistercharlie, who is also entered in the New York Stakes.

Peter Brant's Sistercharlie returned to racing in April following a nine-month layoff when she was sidelined by trainer Chad Brown to address a severe lung infection that derailed the end of her sophomore season. The months of rest and recuperation appeared to pay off for the daughter of Myboycharlie, who won the Jenny Wiley by a comfortable 2 1/4 lengths. The co-highweight with Daddys Lil Darling, Sistercharlie will break from post 5 under regular rider John Velazquez.

Florida-bred Mom's On Strike returns to Belmont for the first time since her 2016 second-place run in the Pebbles Stakes. Her win in the Bewitch was her first graded victory in a career of 15 starts for the 5-year-old First Dude mare.

Breaking from the rail will be Pennsylvania-bred Fahan Mura, who is undefeated in four starts this year, all at Santa Anita Park. The English Channel filly was claimed by Bram Jam Stables in August and was transferred at the start of the season to the barn of Vladimir Cerin. The New York Stakes will be her first graded test.