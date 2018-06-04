N.J. Sports Gambling Bill May Not Pay Leagues

The New York Post reports that New Jersey lawmakers are considering an updated bill that could allow sports wagering in the state as soon as June 9 and would not make payments to the professional sports leagues.

The Post story notes that the new bill does not include so-called "integrity fees" that would be made to sports leagues. The leagues, in this case Major League Baseball, the PGA Tour, and National Basketball Association, told the Associated Press that they're working with lawmakers to have such fees included as opposed to pursuing litigation.

"There will not be any integrity fee," Assemblyman Ralph Caputo (D-Belleville) told the Post. Caputo told the Post legislators are confident the New Jersey Division of Gaming can handle oversight of sports gambling.

