Longinotti Named Director of ADW Oaklawn Anywhere

David Longinotti, a member of Oaklawn Park's management team since 2006, will move into the position of Director of Oaklawn Anywhere after serving as Director of Racing.

Oaklawn Anywhere, the Hot Springs, Ark. track's in-state advance-deposit wagering service developed in partnership with Arkansas horsemen, is the fastest growing segment of Oaklawn's racing business and has generated nearly $4 million for purses since its 2014 launch.

"Oaklawn Anywhere is a significant part of our racing business and we're thrilled to have someone with David's racing expertise running the program," said general manager Wayne Smith. "His background in marketing and racing makes him the perfect fit for this position. It's a big positive for our business and for the continued growth of Oaklawn Anywhere."

Longinotti joined Oaklawn in 2006 after more than 10 years as a senior account executive at CJRW, the Little Rock marketing firm that handles Oaklawn's account. Promoted to Director of Racing in 2013, he was instrumental in bringing eventual Triple Crown winner American Pharoah to Oaklawn for his first two wins in the Rebel (G2) and Arkansas Derby (G1) as well as a number of other champion horses that have raced at the Hot Springs track over the last 10 years.

"I'm excited about this new challenge," Longinotti said. "I've been involved with Oaklawn Anywhere since the beginning. It's a terrific racing component for Arkansas fans and horsemen. And, I look forward to utilizing my marketing background and passion for racing for the benefit of the program."

The Hot Springs native started out in journalism and was an award-winning sports writer for the local Sentinel Record before shifting to media relations for various tracks. He helped open Remington Park in Oklahoma City in 1988 before becoming director of media relations at sister track Thistledown in Cleveland in 1991. He returned to Remington as director of communications in 1994. He has also served on the Hot Springs Advertising and Promotion Commission since 2008.

Oaklawn Anywhere offers Arkansas residents the ability to watch and wager on the races through their smart phones, tablets and personal computers at OaklawnAnywhere.com. It's the only ADW service that remits taxes to the State of Arkansas.



