Northern Afleet Euthanized at Age 25

Taylor Made Stallions has reported that Northern Afleet , a longtime stallion at the Nicholasville, Ky., farm, was euthanized June 1. The accomplished son of Afleet—Nuryette, by Nureyev, known for his versatility and consistency as a sire, was 25 years old.

Dr. Charles Scoggin issued the following statement: Northern Afleet had experienced an episode of acute abdominal pain on Friday evening. He had been clinically normal and actively breeding up until this time. Veterinary attention and treatment on the farm failed to resolve the pain. He was referred to Rood and Riddle Equine Hospital, where a team of specialists diagnosed him with severe gastrointestinal disease. He was given a poor-to-grave prognosis for survival and was subsequently euthanized.

"Northern Afleet was like part of the family at Taylor Made, and he was truly a unique stallion within the industry," said Ben Taylor. "Not too many stallions have sired a classic winner and a Breeders' Cup winner, not to mention numerous grade 1 winners over varying surfaces and distances of ground. Northern Afleet was the definition of versatility and was always considered one of the best value stallions around. He provided every breeder the opportunity to produce a top-class racehorse, regardless of the quality of their mare."

The sire of 14 grade 1 winners and seven champions, including 2017 Eclipse champion turf horse and Breeders' Cup Mile (G1T) winner World Approval, Northern Afleet sired 75 stakes winners and 137 black-type horses to date with worldwide progeny earnings of more than $75 million.

In addition to World Approval, Northern Afleet sired dual classic winner Afleet Alex , champion 3-year-old colt and winner of the Preakness (G1) and Belmont (G1) stakes; Amazombie, champion sprinter and Xpressbet Breeders' Cup Sprint (G1) winner; and Canadian champion and grade 1 winner Negligee. Northern Afleet also made his presence felt in the Southern Hemisphere where he shuttled to Stud TNT in Brazil and sired 2015 Brazilian Horse of the Year Barolo.

Additional standout runners sired by Northern Afleet include 2017 grade 1 winner Denman's Call, winner of the Triple Bend Stakes (G1), millionaires War Story—who captured last year's Brooklyn Invitational Stakes (G2)—Big City Man, Teaks North, Evening Jewel, and Kaigun, among them.

Northern Afleet is one of the rare stallions to both sire a Breeders' Cup winner and have a son sire a Breeders' Cup winner, as Afleet Alex sired 2014 Breeders' Cup Juvenile (G1) winner Texas Red .

On the racetrack, Northern Afleet won the San Fernando Breeders' Cup Stakes (G2), San Carlos Handicap (G2), and the San Diego Handicap (G3) and earned multiple other graded stakes placings for trainer David Hofmans en route to career earnings of $626,671. He was bred in Kentucky by Hermitage Farm and was campaigned by Gregg Anderson and Ronald Waranch.

Northern Afleet entered stud in 1999 at Double Diamond Farm near Ocala, Fla., and was relocated to Taylor Made Stallions after Afleet Alex captured the 2004 Hopeful Stakes (G1).