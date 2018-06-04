BloodHorse Daily Now Available Through Amazon Alexa

BloodHorse announced June 4 that readers will now be able to listen to BloodHorse Daily via devices enabled with Alexa, Amazon's virtual assistant.

Through this new, innovative service sponsored by Taylor Made Stallions, users can listen to the stories available in BloodHorse Daily with a simple voice command: "Alexa, open BloodHorse Daily." Listeners can also skip and repeat stories using commands such as "Alexa, skip" and "Alexa, back."

"Offering BloodHorse Daily through Amazon Alexa is in keeping with our ongoing innovative initiatives in response to requests from our readers to have access to BloodHorse's content through a variety of platforms, and we plan on adding additional content for this platform in the near future" said John K. Keitt Jr., CEO, publisher and editorial director of BloodHorse. "With this new feature, users will be able to easily listen to the Daily and stay apprised of the most comprehensive latest news and analysis in the Thoroughbred industry."

BloodHorse Daily provides a recap of the previous day's breeding, racing, and sales news and previews the day ahead. Besides the audio version that is now available with Amazon Alexa, BloodHorse Daily is accessible as a free PDF newsletter that is emailed nightly as well as on the BloodHorse Daily mobile app.

For more information about setting up Amazon Alexa to play BloodHorse Daily, visit bloodhorse.com/alexa. For more information about BloodHorse Daily and to sign up to receive the newsletter via email or download the app, visit bloodhorse.com/Daily.



Industry News Releases - In support of Thoroughbred industry organizations, BloodHorse is posting news releases relating to the industry. The releases have not been edited by Blood-Horse. If there are any questions please contact the organization that has produced the news release as directed in the news release.