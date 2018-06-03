Big Screen Gets First Winner From First Starter

Winning on debut for owner Steven Duffield and trainer Keith Edwards, Sav also represented her sire Big Screen as his first winner from his first starter in a Woodbine maiden race June 3.

The race for 2-year-olds featured a field of eight going 4 1/2 furlongs on the all-weather track. Sav cleared the field on the break, but Real Treasure was rushed up to take the lead and ran a quarter-mile in :23.15.

However, Sav never lost momentum and rolled off the turn with the lead. With a couple reminders from jockey Christopher Husbands, Sav pulled away to score by 6 1/2 lengths. Final time for the distance was :52.34.

Bred by Spring Farm in Ontario, Sav is out of the Bold Executive mare Executive Affair.

Big Screen, who stands at Spring Farm for CA$3,000, is a graded stakes-placed son of Speightstown whose best effort was a second in the 2014 Poker Stakes (G3T) at Belmont Park. Prior to that effort, he won the 2013 Who's To Pay Stakes at the same track and placed third in that year's Poker Stakes.

Racing for Dogwood Stable and trainer Thomas Albertrani, Big Screen brought home $363,837 in earnings from a record of 4-7-1 in 21 starts.

The 9-year-old stallion was bred in Kentucky by Jerry Jamgotchian and is out of the Unbridled's Song mare Scene Maker.