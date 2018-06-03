Timeline Wins Belmont Allowance, Tapwrit Third

Nearly a year after he won the Belmont Stakes presented by NYRA Bets (G1), Tapwrit loaded into the gate at Belmont Park for the first time in 10 months and stepped down from graded company in a bid to win an optional-claiming allowance and kick-start his 4-year-old campaign June 3.

Sidelined by trainer Todd Pletcher at the end of his sophomore season because of a foot issue, Tapwrit hesitated coming out of the gate but settled early on the outside in third behind Hoffenheim, who broke well and set fractions of :23.21 and :45.93 through a half-mile.

Angled out three wide under jockey Jose Ortiz, Tapwrit made his move on the far turn and took charge of the field at the top of the lane. Unwilling to yield, Hoffenheim pressed the pace as they moved into the stretch and ran head to head with Tapwrit as they headed into the final furlong.

The 1 1/16-mile test appeared to be a battle of wills between Tapwrit and Hoffenheim, but 2017 Peter Pan Stakes (G3) winner Timeline was just getting started.

Angled out under jockey Javier Castellano as they reached the final sixteenth, Timeline seized his opening and cut through the gap between the leaders to shake free, and crossed the wire 1 1/4 lengths ahead in a final time of 1:40.87. Hoffenheim, Tapwrit, and You're to Blame were awarded second, third, and fourth place, respectively, following a blanket photo finish.

"I was very pleased with his first start back in 10 months," Pletcher said of Tapwrit. "He wasn't standing perfectly, he kind of broke out a little, and recovered quickly. He put in a good, long, sustained run. I think he's come back in good shape, and this is the kind of race we were looking for to get the year started. ... Naturally we wanted to win, but all things considered I thought it was a big effort and, hopefully, a sign of big things to come this summer."

Timeline was a $500,000 purchase by Woodford Racing at the 2015 Keeneland September yearling sale. The 4-year-old son of Hard Spun began his career with four consecutive wins but was unplaced in his last two graded tries. His first win of the year improved the colt's record to 5-0-1 in eight starts with $342,500 in earnings.