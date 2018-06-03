Curlin's Approval Returns to the Winner's Circle

Going off at odds of 2-5, Curlin's Approval benefited from a drop in class and returned to the winner's circle with an easy score in the $75,000 Ana T. Stakes on June 3 at Gulfstream Park.

The 5-year-old daughter of Curlin , bred and trained by Happy Alter for Alter's Racing Stable and Bridlewood Farm, had not won since the Barely Even Stakes one start prior to finishing 13th in the Breeders' Cup Filly and Mare Sprint (G1) at Del Mar in November. She finished second twice and fifth in her last three grade 3 starts at Gulfstream and has had a 3 1/2-month layoff since then.

"This race was really what we needed as a steppingstone," Alter said. "Having that time off that she didn't race, this was really the first step in going on to the Princess Rooney (Handicap, G2)."

In the seven-furlong Ana T. for fillies and mares 3 and up, Curlin's Approval bounced out of the gate and inherited the lead, but Ms. Scarlet Fever shuffled up to take over. Tyler Gaffalione let Curlin's Approval settle into second just off the leader's flank as the first quarter-mile went in :23.57.

As they headed into the turn, Curlin's Approval moved within a head of the lead, with Yes I'll Go following and a half-mile going in :46.66. Rich Mommy made a strong move to the outside, but as they came off the turn, Gafflione shook the reins and Curlin's Approval opened up easily to score by three lengths. Final time for the distance was 1:22.72 over a fast track.

"As easy as it gets. Happy had her ready today," said Gaffalione after riding his fourth winner of the day. "I was just a pilot."

Rich Mommy got up for second, and Ms. Scarlet Fever held for third over Yes I'll Go. Doritza completed the field.

Curlin's Approval brought her earnings to $595,565 and bumped her record to 8-3-0 from 18 starts, which includes scores in last year's Princess Rooney Stakes Presented by Hardacre Farm (G2), the Royal Delta Stakes (G2), and the Hurricane Bertie Stakes (G3). She is out of the With Approval mare WIthmom'sapproval and is a half sister to grade-2 placed Apologynotaccepted.

The dark bay mare has had steady and quick breezes since returning to the work tab at the beginning of April.

"She really blossomed back to where she was when she won the Princess Rooney last year. Each breeze was dedicated to be a ladder back to the top," Alter said. "The off weather kind of worried me because there were days we couldn't go to the track and days when we just had to jog on the track, but those are conditions that trainers have to live with."