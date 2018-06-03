Justify Gallops in Preparation for Final Breeze Monday

WinStar Farm, China Horse Club, Head of Plains Partners, and Starlight Racing's undefeated Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1) and Preakness Stakes (G1) winner Justify readied for his final breeze before the June 9 Belmont Stakes Presented by NYRA Bets (G1) with a 1 1/2-mile gallop under regular rider Humberto Gomez June 3 at Churchill Downs.

"It was another perfect day of training," trainer Bob Baffert's assistant Jimmy Barnes said. "We're very fortunate he has not had a bad day of training. He's simply a pleasure to be around. If it's meant to be, we can win the Belmont."

Baffert is expected to arrive Sunday in Louisville for Justify's breeze at 7:30 a.m. Monday. California-based jockey Martin Garcia is scheduled to work the dual classic winner.

While Justify galloped, Albaugh Family Stables' Claiborne Breeders' Futurity (G1) winner and Kentucky Derby 16th-place finisher Free Drop Billy breezed five furlongs in :59 1/5 under regular exercise rider Juan Segundo as he prepares for a rematch in the Belmont Stakes.

"I don't think he got over the track well at all in the Derby," Churchill Downs' all-time leading trainer Dale Romans said. "I think he's coming into the race a better horse than when he faced Justify in the Derby. He's been really training well in the lead-up to the Belmont and today was not any different.

"The Belmont is unique for every horse because they are testing 1 1/2 miles. It will be the only time they'll ever do this in their entire career. It's new for every horse. Obviously pedigree is a part of the puzzle in this picture. 'Free Drop' seems like he can run all day so he should be able to handle the distance."

In other Belmont Stakes news, Calumet Farm's Bravazo galloped about 1 1/2 miles with exercise rider Danielle Rosier aboard for trainer D. Wayne Lukas, while Baffert's second Belmont hope, Gary and Mary West's Restoring Hope, galloped 1 1/2 miles under Gomez.

Winchell Throughbreds' Preakness third-place finisher Tenfold, who breezed five furlongs in 1:01.60 Saturday for trainer Steve Asmussen, had a scheduled walk day at Barn 38.

Bravazo is expected to van to New York Monday, while Tenfold is scheduled to fly from Louisville to New York Tuesday morning. Justify, Restoring Hope, and Free Drop Billy are scheduled to fly to New York Wednesday morning and will leave the grounds at approximately 8-8:30 a.m., according to director of the stable area Steve Hargrave.

