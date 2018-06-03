Bolt d'Oro Smooth Operator in Final Met Mile Work

If morning workouts were graded affairs, then Ruis Racing's Bolt d'Oro would be at the top of his class. The 3-year-old multiple grade 1 winner arrived at the Keeneland main track June 3 with his usual panache, as he paused momentarily for onlookers to snap his photo before hitting the dirt oval to do what he does best.

Blink and you would have missed him.

Working solo under jockey Florent Geroux, Bolt d'Oro breezed four furlongs in :48 2/5 and galloped out to five furlongs in 1:01 2/5, according to Keeneland clockers. The son of Medgalia d'Oro didn't turn a hair and was off the track and back at the barn for his bath in less than 15 minutes.

"I was shocked that he went in :48 2/5," said Ned Toffey, general manager at Spendthrift Farm, where he'll stand at stud upon retirement. "He couldn't have done it any easier. I think it's exactly what (owner/trainer) Mick (Ruis) was looking for. The way he did it was just so good. This horse's mind is so great. He does exactly what you ask. He's really a push-button horse."

Sunday's workout was the final drill for the bay colt before he ships to New York for the $1.2 million Runhappy Metropolitan Handicap (G1) June 9. The Met Mile will be his first appearance since a 12th-place finish in the Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1), the only off-the-board finish of his career.

Geroux will replace Corey Nakatani—who was originally considered to ride—for the one-mile trip at Belmont Park.

"The lowest (Corey) could get was 120 (pounds)," Toffey said. "Florent can make the 114, so that's a big swing and an important weight to have going up against older horses. … Florent is as good as there is right now. He's a great guy to have aboard."

Bolt d'Oro will be the first 3-year-old to attempt the Met Mile challenge since Sequoia Racing's Imperial Council ran eighth in 2009. He is scheduled to ship Wednesday to Belmont on the same plane as dual classic winner Justify—who is in line for a Triple Crown bid in the June 9 Belmont Stakes presented by NYRA Bets (G1).

Ruis also sent out 4-year-old Union Strike to breeze over the Lexington oval, and gave Geroux a leg up immediately after Bolt d'Oro's move. The Union Rags filly was clocked by Keeneland's team through five furlongs solo in 1:02.

Bred by Pollock Farms, Brian Kahn, and Taylor Brothers Property, Union Strike was purchased by Ruis from Old South Farm's consignment to the 2016 Ocala Breeders' Sales April sale of 2-year-olds in training for $375,000. The multiple stakes winner, who took the 2016 Del Mar Debutante Stakes (G1), is nominated to the June 9 Bed o' Roses Invitational Stakes (G3) for older fillies and mares at Belmont.