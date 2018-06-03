Chief Cicatriz Much the Best in Aristides

Famed saddle bronc rider Shawn Davis says there's one similarity between that sport and training Thoroughbreds: They both get the adrenaline flowing.

Late June 2 beneath the lights on a "Downs After Dark" card at Churchill Downs, Chief Cicatriz did just that for his connections—Davis included—when he galloped away from his rivals to win the $100,000 Aristides Stakes (G3) by 6 1/4 lengths.

The 5-year-old Munnings gelding proved himself a serious contender with his sizzling score, which he earned after pressing a hot pace in the six-furlong sprint.

Jockey James Graham worked Chief Cicatriz May 26, and when the gelding fired a bullet four furlongs in :47 1/5, he knew he was ready to rumble.

"I worked him here the other morning and he worked really well, he gave me a good feel," Graham said. "Today I let him just peel off like we were working, and then he picked it up and sprinted home."

After pressing Smart Spree through opening fractions of :21.30 and :44.02, Chief Cicatriz shifted into the four path on the turn, put away his rival, and drew off impressively through five-eighths in :55.77 en route to victory. The final time was 1:08.44 on a track rated fast.

"We were perfectly drawn on the outside," Graham said. "We let the speed go in front of him, and he settled and got in a nice rhythm. When we turned for home, he just poured it on. He was very impressive tonight."

The winner returned $6.60, $4, and $3 as the 2-1 favorite in a field of seven. Mr. Crow moved up in the stretch to finish second and was worth $3.80 and $2.80. Wilbo wound up a weak third, 2 3/4 lengths back of the runner-up, and paid $2.80. The order of finish was completed by Awesome Saturday, Shadow Tracer, Heartwood, and Smart Spree.

Bred by owner Roy Gene Evans out of the winning Grand Slam mare Super Buggy, Chief Cicatriz began his career with a five-race win streak launched at Zia Park, where he broke his maiden in October 2015. It was almost a full year before he ran again, in a Zia allowance in September 2016. He won that and another allowance before he moved to stakes company at Sunland Park and took the KLAQ Handicap that December. In 2017 he won the Phoenix Gold Cup Handicap at Turf Paradise, and that April he ran fourth in the Count Fleet Sprint Handicap (G3) won by Whitmore at Oaklawn Park.

The chestnut runner went to the sideline again after that start and did not return until this January, when he won the Hank Mills Sr. Stakes at Turf Paradise and defended his title in the Phoenix Gold Cup before he shipped to Churchill Downs. He rebounded from a fifth in the Churchill Downs Stakes Presented by Twinspires.com (G2) to notch his impressive win Saturday. It was his eighth victory in 11 starts and his first in graded company. His earnings stand at $286,881.

"This horse got into trouble when he ran on Derby Day," said the 77-year-old Davis, a member of the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame and world champ in 1965, '67-68. "He had some excuses in some of his other races, too. Tonight we knew we would see what he's all about. He was coming into the race in great shape, and we saw the real Chief Cicatriz."