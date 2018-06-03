Snow Chief Stakes Brings Range of Emotions for Siegel

Jay Em Ess Stable owner Samantha Siegel went through a cruel swing of emotions as Take the One O One crossed the wire in the $200,000 Snow Chief Stakes on June 2 at Santa Anita Park.

The 3-year-old Acclamation colt pulled away late to win by 1 3/4 lengths in the 1 1/8-mile grass race for California-bred sophomores, and once it became apparent he was going to be victorious, his owner started looking for her second horse in the race.

What she saw was Waya Ed hitting the ground and jockey Tiago Pereira vaulting through the air. After a review of the race replay from multiple angles, the stewards at Santa Anita suspect Waya Ed clipped heels while trying to split horses in the stretch, but they could not be sure. Regardless of the cause, the result was the death of Waya Ed, who was euthanized because of severe injuries, including a fracture in his right hind leg.

"The highest of the highs and the lowest of the lows in a fifth of a second," Siegel said after the race. "I don't even know what happened. ... (I've) never had anything like this happen in all the years we've been in racing."

Pereira, who missed being stepped on by the trailing Continental Divide by mere inches, was transported to Huntington Memorial Hospital in Pasadena, Calif., after the incident. According to his agent, Patty Sterling, Pereira was released from the hospital later in the day after X-rays revealed no serious injury, even though he was still understandably sore.

"I've never seen a rider go that high in the air before," said Brian Koriner, who trained both Jay Em Ess horses in the race. "He must have clipped heels because he catapulted."

Take the One O One earned his first stakes win in the Snow Chief after some success on dirt. He made one start previously on grass—seventh in the Del Mar Juvenile Turf Stakes as a 2-year-old—but has won or placed in all six of his dirt starts (a 3-1-3 record, including a third-place finish in the grade 1 FrontRunner Stakes in 2017).

Koriner said the Sept. 2 Del Mar Derby (G2T) could be a future target for the colt, who was purchased for $47,000 by Terry Knight from Fairview's consignment to the California Thoroughbred Breeders' Association's Northern California yearling sale in 2016.