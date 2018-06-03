Brown Sends Out Trio in Wonder Again Stakes

In an attempt to capture a second consecutive $200,000 Wonder Again Stakes (G3T), Chad Brown will send out a trio of talented runners in the 1 1/8-mile test for 3-year-old fillies June 7 at Belmont Park.

The two-time Eclipse Award-winning trainer, who won the race last year with New Money Honey, will command the lion's share of the 10-horse field Thursday with stablemates Mighty Scarlett, Altea, and graded stakes winner Significant Form.

Significant Form opened her sophomore season with a win in the Memories Of Silver Stakes at Aqueduct Racetrack. No stranger to Belmont, the daughter of Creative Cause broke her maiden and took home her first graded win in one fell swoop at 2 in the Miss Grillo Stakes (G3T) going 1 1/16 miles on the Belmont inner turf.

A half sister to Commonwealth Turf Stakes (G3T) winner Hay Dakota, Significant Form capped her freshman season with a fourth-place finish in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf (G1T) at Del Mar. Irad Ortiz Jr. will have the mount.

Mighty Scarlett was unraced at 2 and broke her maiden at second asking, going 1 3/16 miles on the turf in an April 27 maiden special weight at Keeneland. The daughter of Scat Daddy will be making her stakes debut in the Wonder Again under jockey Jose Ortiz, who was aboard for her only win in two starts.

Bred in France by Carlos Vazquez Gonzalez, graded stakes-placed Altea will be looking for her first win since relocating to the United States.

Joining the trio in the field will be Jim and Susan Hill's Pennsylvania-bred Daddy Is a Legend. Trained by George Weaver, the second daughter of Scat Daddy in the field has finished off the board twice in six career starts and enters off a third-place finish in the May 4 Edgewood Stakes presented by Forcht Bank (G3T), part of the Longines Kentucky Oaks (G1) undercard at Churchill Downs.

Don Alberto Stable's Andina Del Sur joins Daddy Is a Legend and Significant Form as graded stakes-winning entrants in the Wonder Again. The chestnut daughter of the late Giant's Causeway won the March 10 Florida Oaks (G3T) before running fourth in the Central Bank Ashland Stakes (G1) behind eventual Kentucky Oaks winner Monomoy Girl. One of three highweights listed at 121 pounds, she partners with jockey John Velazquez and will break from post 6.