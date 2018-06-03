Subsidiary breaks her maiden upon debut at Woodbine

Michael Burns

Subsidiary Notches First Win for Central Banker

Ontario-bred Subsidiary became the first winner for New York-based sire Central Banker  on June 2, when the 2-year-old filly set the pace and held sway in a 4 1/2-furlong maiden special weight at Woodbine.

Running for Gabe Grossberg and trainer Mark Casse, Subsidiary broke alertly in her first career start and set a pressured pace through fractions of :23.46 and :46.98 under jockey Gary Boulanger, who had enough in reserve when they hit the stretch on the all-weather track. The chestnut filly increased her margin to 1 1/2 lengths under a hand ride and finished in a final time of :53.53. She returned $22.30 on a $2 win ticket.

Subsidiary was bred by James Everatt, Janeane Everatt, and Arika Everatt-Meeuse out of the winning Clever Trick mare Wouldthisbemagic, and she was a $70,000 purchase by Gabe and Jess Grossberg from the 2017 Fasig-Tipton Kentucky select yearling sale. She was a $95,000 RNA at the Ocala Breeders' Sales March sale of 2-year-olds in training. Wouldthisbemagic also produced stakes winner I'm Stoked (Hook and Ladder) and stakes-placed Bag of Tricks (Bernardini ). 

Grade 2 winner Central Banker stands at McMahon of Saratoga Thoroughbreds near Saratoga Springs, N.Y., where his 2018 fee is advertised as $7,500 live foal. The WinStar Farm-bred son of Speightstown  was grade 1-placed on two occasions and entered stud in 2015.

Video: Race 5 (MSW) at WO on 6/2/18