Unique Bella Scores Second Grade 1 in Beholder Mile

There were no issues for Unique Bella in the $400,000 Beholder Mile Stakes (G1) at Santa Anita Park.

In her first start since a messy beginning that led to a runner-up finish in the April 13 Apple Blossom Handicap (G1), the champion female sprinter of 2017 broke like a rocket June 2, raced just off Paradise Woods, pressed in the backstretch, and put away her rival in the final turn.

Unique Bella, gr/ro, 4/f

Tapit — Unrivaled Belle, by Unbridled's Song Owner: Don Alberto Stable

Breeder: Brushwood Stable (PA)

Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer

Jockey: Mike E. Smith

Information provided by Equibase at time of entry. Pedigree Notes

Tapit stands at Gainesway for $300,000 (2018). Sale History

KEESEP2015 • $400,000 • Consignor: Eaton Sales, agent • Buyer: Don Alberto Corp..

The top pair went fast early, which led to a closing effort from longshot La Force to get second, but Don Alberto Stable's La Brea Stakes (G1) winner still added another top-level achievement to her record with a 2 1/4-length victory. The Jerry Hollendorfer-trained, 4-year-old Tapit filly finished the mile in 1:35.60 under jockey Mike Smith.

Paradise Woods tired but held third—5 1/2 lengths behind La Force—and was followed by fellow grade 1 winner Vale Dori and Munny Spunt.

"We expected Paradise Woods to go out there like she did, and Mike didn't want to let her get away," Hollendorfer said. "It's nice to get her back home (at Santa Anita, where she has won her last seven starts)."

Paradise Woods went to the front after a break from post 3 in the field of five but was hounded by Unique Bella soon after. The Richard Mandella-trained filly had just a head in front through fractions of :22.51 and :44.96, but by the time six furlongs went in 1:09.34, Unique Bella was the one with the lead by a head, and the imposing gray filly widened her advantage from there.

"It was always going to be a little bit of a chess match between me, Vale Dori, and Paradise Woods," Smith said of the three grade 1 winners. "I was just going to see who broke better than the others, and who was going to take the initiative. ... I just have way too much respect for Don Alberto to let Paradise Woods just take it, and Unique Bella doesn't like it if you take hold of her, either."

The pace took its toll on Unique Bella—her 6 1/2-length lead over La Force with a furlong to run was cut to 2 1/4—but she still got to the wire comfortably ahead.

"I kept her back where she was comfortable," said La Force's jockey, Drayden Van Dyke. "They were flying up front, and she finished well."

Bred in Pennsylvania by Brushwood Stable out of the Unbridled's Song mare Unrivaled Belle, Unique Bella pushed her earnings past $1 million and improved her record to 8-2-0 from 11 starts. She was a $400,000 purchase by Don Alberto from Eaton Sales' consignment to the 2015 Keeneland September yearling sale.

"I have to say that the owners came in from Chile this morning and were able to see her for the first time run here in the Beholder," said Don Alberto racing manager Fernando Diaz-Valdes. "And to see their own filly win—and so aggressively—was exciting for them, so I'm very excited as well.

"They wish there were more grade 1s here at Santa Anita, because she loves it here."