Olmedo Seeks Classic Double in Prix du Jockey Club

Olmedo will face 15 rivals at Chantilly June 2 in his bid to add the QIPCO Prix du Jockey Club (French Derby, G1) to his score in last month's Emirates Poule d'Essai des Poulains (French Two Thousand Guineas, G1).

The son of Ashford Stud's Declaration of War will attempt to become the fourth horse since 2005—when the race was shortened from 2,400 meters (12 furlongs) to its present distance of 2,100 (10 1/2 furlongs)—to land the Jockey Club after winning the Poulains at Longchamp.

Regular partner Cristian Demuro continues his association with the Jean-Claude Rouget-trained colt seeking a classic double.

"He always runs his race, and although he has been beaten a few times, he had excuses last year," Rouget said. "He knows the track, having run in the (Qatar Prix Jean-Luc) Lagardere (G1), which is a positive. I've been happy with how he's come out of Longchamp, and now he just needs things to go right on the day."

Hey Gaman came within a neck of Olmedo at Longchamp. James Doyle will ride the New Approach colt for trainer James Tate.

"Hopefully, the mile and a quarter will bring some improvement, and he's bred for that to be the case," Tate said. "We felt he got out-speeded last time. You're in trepidation when you go up in trip for the first time. Part of you hopes he gets it, and part of you hopes he improves for it.

"It's the unknown, but he's got only a neck to find on the favorite. We'll learn a lot more after the race, but he's in great form and I couldn't be happier with him."

Another nose away in third was Fabrice Chappet's Dice Roll, who also takes a shot at revenge. The son of Showcasing had a three-race winning streak snapped in the Guineas after taking the Prix Djebel (G3) at Deauville in his season debut. Christophe Soumillion is booked.

Chappet also trains Intellogent, who won the Prix de Guiche (G3) last out. The Guiche winner has gone on to score at Chantilly 15 times, including Almanzor in 2016. Pierre-Charles Boudot will ride the Intello colt.

"The idea has always been not to test them over the trip until D-day," Chappet said of his entries. "I don't think the ground will be an excuse for anyone. And while we haven't been (spoiled) by the draw, the horses are well and I have good men on board."

Pascal Bary will saddle Study Of Man, with Stephane Pasquier up. The colt—by superstar Japanese sire Deep Impact and out of a half sister to French classic winners Kingmambo and East of the Moon—landed the Prix Greffulhe (G2) at Saint-Cloud last month. Greffulhe winners have gone on to win the Jockey Club 22 times. The last to do it was Dalakhani in 2003.

Godolphin, which hasn't tasted Jockey Club success since Shamardal in 2005, is represented by the Charlie Appleby-trained Key Victory, who was supplemented into the race at cost of €72,000. The son of Teofilo is unbeaten in two starts and will be ridden by William Buick.

"He goes there on the back of a good performance at Newmarket," Appleby said. "The question mark is the ground as they've had a bit of rain, but he has a good draw and I feel he's at the right stage of his career to step up to this level."

Trainer Aidan O'Brien, seeking an elusive first win in the race, will send four to the starting gate Sunday. The best of the quartet appears to be Rostropovich, with Ryan Moore up. The Frankel colt won the Homeserve Dee Stakes at Chester last month.