Masar Gives Godolphin First Epsom Derby Victory

Masar gave Godolphin a long-awaited first score in the Investec Derby (G1) at Epsom June 2 when he came home 1 1/2 lengths clear of Dee Ex Bee. Roaring Lion was another half-length back in third, and favorite Saxon Warrior endured a difficult trip and came in fourth.

Trainer Charlie Appleby's colt was third behind Saxon Warrior in the QIPCO Two Thousand Guineas (G1) over a mile at Newmarket last time out, but appeared to relish the step up to 1 1/2 miles and the unique demands of the track. Masar moved up smoothly to challenge in the straight under William Buick, took over approaching the final furlong, and stayed on strongly all the way home.

"I'm not going to explain myself very well now, but this is huge—massive," Buick said. "He stayed the trip, traveled beautifully today, and the Guineas didn't happen for him. The team believed, and I'm very pleased. This is everything."

It was the first English classic score for Appleby.

"It still hasn't sunk in yet," the trainer said. "I'm delighted for Sheikh Mohammed, firstly for giving me the position to be here, and I've always said that all I want to do is be the first person to have a Derby winner in Godolphin blue."

Masar, a homebred son of 2008 Derby winner New Approach, is out of the Cape Cross mare Khawlah, who won the 2011 UAE Oaks Sponsored by Al Tayer Motors (G3) and UAE Derby Sponsored by the Saeed & Mohammed Al Naboodah Group (G2).

It was a special day for the Godolphin operation. It also bred runner-up Dee Ex Bee, who is owned by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, son of Godolphin founder Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

"It's not easy to win the Derby," Sheikh Mohammed said. "Charlie is a very good trainer, and the horse came from Dubai. I'm very happy. Horses are in my blood. I love horses, and I love racing."

Masar's winning time on a good Epsom track was 2:34.93. Dee Ex Bee and Roaring Lion were given every chance in the straight, but they couldn't match the winner in the closing stages.

Saxon Warrior, who went off at odds of 4-5, was attempting to be the first horse to complete the Guineas/Derby double since the same connections' Camelot in 2012. But the son of Deep Impact stumbled leaving the gate and then found trouble when closing in the straight. The Aidan O'Brien-trained colt was still out in plenty of time to mount a challenge but looked ill at ease on the cambered surface and was unable to threaten.

"He just didn't pick up," jockey Ryan Moore said. "Maybe it was the track. Maybe it was the ground. Not really sure, but I don't think he fired.

"He ran flat, but I don't know why. It was disappointing, and I don't think that was his running."

O'Brien was also trying to work out what had happened.

"It wasn't to be. He ran a good race, and I'd not like to take it away from the winner in any way. These things happen, but I wouldn't be making excuses," the trainer said. "We will take him home and see how he is. It might have been all new to him, as he was drawn in there (one) and down there on the rail, and it would have been a big shock to him. I've often seen that happen to horses, and they leave a run behind them very quick.

"I think he was a little bit in awe of the whole thing, really. He is a baby horse. It's only his fifth run. We will look forward to him the next time. We will see how he is, but I wouldn't rule (the group 1 Irish Derby) out. He has run on very easy, uncomplicated tracks, and this is probably the first complicated track he has had to handle."

The Aga Khan's Hazapour rounded out the top five. The Shamardal colt, whose uncle Harzand landed the race in 2016, was near the front for much of the race under Frankie Dettori and took the lead in the straight. His stamina ebbed on the long run for home, though, and he faded out of contention once headed.