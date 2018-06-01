Charity Event to Offer Handicapping of Belmont Stakes

The guest list for the Charitable Impact Group's Belmont Stakes handicapping event benefitting Thoroughbred Charities of America (TCA) and the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund (PDJF) will feature top trainers and jockeys.

The event, to be held at the Cherry Valley Country Club in Garden City, N.Y. on Wednesday, June 6 at 6 p.m., will be hosted by NBC racing analyst Kenny Rice and will feature a panel of handicappers including Daily Racing Form's Mike Watchmaker, NBC racing analyst Randy Moss, and Hall of Fame jockey Jerry Bailey. Also scheduled to attend the event are D. Wayne Lukas, Todd Pletcher, Johnny Velazquez, Mike Smith, Javier Castellano, Ramon Dominguez, Angel Cordero, Jr., Junior Alvarado, Jean Cruguet, and Sam "the Bugler" Grossman.

Event sponsors include Daily Racing Form, the Jockeys' Guild, Rood and Riddle, David and Fay Donk, Teigland, Franklin & Brokken, Rafferty Holdings, LLC, and Medallion Racing. For sponsorship opportunities please contact Erin Crady.

Limited tickets are still available and can be purchased. Individual tickets are $150 per person and premium tables for 8 are $1200. Ticket price include cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, live music by Harpers Ferry, and a live and silent auction. Live auction items include a pair of Bruce Springsteen on Broadway center orchestra tickets, Yankees tickets donated by Joe Torre, 2018 Breeders' Cup tickets, and much more.

TCA's mission is to provide a better life for Thoroughbreds, both during and after their racing careers, by supporting qualified repurposing and retirement organizations and by helping the people who care for them. TCA distributes grants to several categories of Thoroughbred-related nonprofits including rehabilitation, retraining, rehoming and retirement organizations; backstretch and farm employee programs; equine-assisted therapy programs; and research organizations. Since its inception in 1990, TCA has granted over $22 million to more than 200 charities.

The PDJF is a 501(c)(3) charity providing financial assistance to 59 former jockeys who have suffered catastrophic on-track injuries. Founded in 2006, the PDJF has disbursed more than $9 million to permanently disabled jockeys, most of whom have sustained paralysis or traumatic brain injuries. The Fund is a cooperative effort among race tracks, jockeys, horsemen, owners and racing fans.

The Charitable Impact Group (CIG) was established in 2014 to create awareness of and financially support charities committed to the welfare of children and equine athletes.

