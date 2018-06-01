B. B. Dude First Winner for Shakin It Up

Jerry Durant's B. B. Dude made his first start a winning one—and also became the first winner for Spendthrift Farm's Shakin It Up —when he took a Churchill Downs maiden race June 1.

The 2-year-old colt trained by Steve Asmussen raced off the pace in third as filly Mari Chuy led the way with Baytown Macca pressuring. The first quarter-mile went in :22.45 and a half went in :46.72. As the three rounded the turn ahead of the rest of the field, jockey Ricardo Santana Jr. guided B. B. Dude three wide and made a run for the lead.

Carter Cat rallied in the stretch, but B. B. Dude got the jump on him and was able to hold for a three-quarter-length score. The final time for the five furlongs was :59.37 over a fast track.

Bred by Sally Thomas and New Dawn Stable, B. B. Dude is out of the Unbridled's Song mare Purrfect Song, who also produced a 2017 full brother.

Shakin It Up won the Malibu Stakes (G1) at the end of his 3-year-old season in 2013. The son of Midnight Lute took the San Vicente Stakes (G2) prior to that and returned in January 2014 to win the Strub Stakes (G2). He retired with a record of 4-2-1 from 10 starts and $664,982 in earnings.

Shakin It Up is out of the Vindication mare Silver Bullet Moon, a daughter of two-time champion filly Silverbulletday. He stands for a fee of $5,000 in 2018.