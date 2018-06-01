Saxon Warrior, Roaring Lion Face Off at Epsom

Old rivals will renew hostilities June 2 at Epsom as Saxon Warrior and Roaring Lion headline a field of 12 3-year-old colts for the 239th running of the £1,500,000 Investec Derby (G1).

The Aidan O'Brien-trained Saxon Warrior has bested John Gosden-trained Roaring Lion in their last two encounters. Only a neck separated them in the Oct. 28 Racing Post Trophy Stakes (G1) at Doncaster. Saxon Warrior, a son of Deep Impact, won the May 5 QIPCO Two Thousand Guineas (G1) at Newmarket, relegating Roaring Lion to fifth.

The Guineas has been a key trial for the Derby in recent years, producing five winners since 2006. Saxon Warrior, with Ryan Moore up, will be bidding to give his trainer a record-tying seventh win in Epsom's 1 1/2-mile showpiece and his fifth in the last seven years. The colt runs in the colors of Coolmore partners Derrick Smith, Mrs. John Magnier, and Michael Tabor. Sea The Stars and O'Brien-trained Camelot achieved the Guineas-Derby double in the last decade.

"All has gone well with Saxon Warrior since Newmarket," O'Brien said. "We can't be certain he'll stay the trip as he showed lots of pace in the Guineas, but he looked a stayer when he won the Racing Post Trophy, and we always looked on him as a colt who would get middle distances.

"I'd imagine Ryan will probably take his time on him. Hopefully, the ground will dry out a bit—the better it is, the more he'll like it. We're very happy with him."

Qatar Racing's Roaring Lion enters off an impressive score in the May 17 Betfred Dante Stakes (G2) at York. The son of Kitten's Joy opened the season with a third-place finish in the bet365 Craven Stakes (G3) before running in the Guineas and the Dante. Regular jockey Oisin Murphy will ride. The Dante has been used as a prep for seven Derby winners since 1994—most recently Golden Horn in 2015—but no horse has raced in both the Guineas and the Dante before scoring at Epsom since 1960.

"He had a difficult spring but is in good form and seems to be improving with his racing," Gosden said. "He's run in both of the best trials for the race and showed a pleasing turn of foot in the Dante, which should stand him in good stead around Epsom.

"Like many in the field, he's trying a mile and a half for the first time, and he may struggle to stay if it's too testing. But if not, he goes there with a good shout."

William Haggas will saddle Young Rascal, who won the May 9 MBNA Chester Vase Stakes (G3). The son of Intello will be ridden by James Doyle.

"If you're in, you have a chance," Haggas said. "Of all the horses born in 2015, there aren't very many who have made it to our biggest race. To be in it is a great thrill.

"As for expectations, I think he's getting better, and I don't yet know whether we've hit the ceiling with him. If we haven't hit the ceiling, I'm sure he'll run a good race."

The Chester Vase has prepped the Derby winner in two of the last five years. Dee Ex Bee, a half-length second to Young Rascal at Chester, re-opposes. The Mark Johnston-trained son of Farhh will be partnered with jockey Silvestre de Sousa.

Trainer Dermot Weld won the 2016 running of Epsom's famous race with Harzand, and he will saddle Harzand's nephew, Hazapour, in the race Saturday. Jockey Frankie Dettori is booked for the Shamardal colt, who landed the Derrinstown Stud Derby Trial Stakes (G3) at Leopardstown in his season debut.

The Derrinstown produced Epsom winners Sinndar, Galileo, and High Chaparral from 2000-02 but has not thrown a Derby victor since.

"Frankie has ridden for us a few times but hasn't ridden a winner for the yard. We're hoping that will change," Weld said. "Hazapour, who is a well-balanced colt with a good temperament, is in very good form. We've been very happy with him since his Leopardstown win.

"He won his maiden on soft ground at Galway last year when he handled the downhill and uphill parts of the track well, so we're very hopeful he'll handle Epsom."

The O'Brien pair of Delano Roosevelt and The Pentagon—second and third at Leopardstown—will also start, with the sons of Galileo ridden by Seamie Heffernan and Wayne Lordan, respectively.

Godolphin has never won the Derby, and its sole challenger this year is Masar. The Charlie Appleby-trained son of 2008 Derby winner New Approach has finished in front of Roaring Lion twice this season. William Buick will ride.

Betfred Derby Trial Stakes 1-2 Knight To Behold (ridden by Richard Kingscote and trained by Harry Dunlop) and Kew Gardens (ridden by Donnacha O'Brien for father Aidan O'Brien) will both run. Gosden will also send the Sandown bet365 Classic Trial (G3) winner Sevenna Star, ridden by Robert Havlin.

The lineup is completed by a final O'Brien runner, Dante third Zabriskie, who will be ridden by Padraig Beggy.