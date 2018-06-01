O'Brien Lands Seventh Oaks with Forever Together

Aidan O'Brien-trained Forever Together broke her maiden in style at Epsom on June 1, powering clear in the straight to land the 240th running of the Investec Oaks (G1) by 4 1/2 lengths ahead of Godolphin's Wild Illusion.

Forever Together, who entered off a runner-up showing in the Arkle Finance Cheshire Oaks at Chester, was patiently handled by trainer's son Donnacha O'Brien through the early part of the race. Once produced to challenge inside the final two furlongs, the result was never in doubt.

It was a banner race for Aidan O'Brien, sire Galileo, and the whole Coolmore team. That trio accounted for the winner, Bye Bye Baby in third, Magic Wand in fourth, and Flattering in fifth.

It was Aidan O'Brien's seventh Oaks score and the second English classic of the season for his 19-year-old son, who guided Saxon Warrior home in the QIPCO Two Thousand Guineas (G1) at Newmarket last month.

"She was very impressive," Donnacha O'Brien said. "I got a beautiful trip and followed Ryan (Moore on Magic Wand), who edged over and gave me a bit of company to the rail. I got on the rail, and she's very genuine and galloped to the line. She's a proper staying filly.

"When you're riding one of dad's, you have a chance. He's an absolute genius and is able to do things with these horses I don't understand. He tweaks little things and brings out massive improvement. I don't know how he does it, but I'm trying to learn as much as I can."

Aidan O'Brien also was thrilled.

"It's unbelievable, incredible. I'm so delighted for everyone and so thankful to everyone," he said. "It's brilliant for everyone. She's a staying filly who gets the trip very well; she's by Galileo. Donnacha gave an unbelievable ride, and I'm over the moon. It's brilliant."

Winning time for the 1 1/2-mile test on a track rated soft was 2:40.39.

Wild Illusion was sent off a 5-2 favorite to give Godolphin its first Oaks winner in 16 years but came up one place short. The Charlie Appleby-trained daughter of Dubawi arrived on the back of a fourth-place finish in the QIPCO One Thousand Guineas (G1) at Newmarket in her season debut.

"She wasn't a match for the winner in the end, but I'm very proud of her, and she's run a great race," jockey William Buick said. "She's grown up and come a long way. She's only had one run this year—albeit a good one in the Guineas—and I thought she did everything right on her first start over a mile and a half. She stayed well, and it's very testing out there for those fillies. It was a fair fight, and all credit to the winner."