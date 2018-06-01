National Racing Museum and BloodHorse Partner in June

Throughout the month of June, the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame will be showcasing the rich history of BloodHorse magazine as its industry partner of the month, a new initiative that recognizes and promotes key Thoroughbred racing organizations.

The museum will provide complimentary copies of BloodHorse to all museum visitors during June, as well as share essential moments and milestones from the publication's history through social media outreach and on-site events and programming.

BloodHorse is a weekly magazine and tablet edition published by BloodHorse Publications that originated in 1916 as a monthly bulletin put out by the Thoroughbred Horse Association. In 1935, the business was purchased by the American Thoroughbred Breeders Association. From 1961 to 2015, it was owned by the Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders Association, a non-profit organization that promotes thoroughbred racing and breeding. The Jockey Club Information Systems purchased a majority share in the publication in 2015.

"BloodHorse magazine is a vital source of news and commentary in the sport of thoroughbred racing and we are thrilled to have them as our Industry Partner of the Month for June," said Cathy Marino, the museum's director. "We know our visitors will enjoy picking up the complimentary issues of the print magazine here at the museum and we look forward to being able to help showcase all of the wonderful digital products of BloodHorse as well."

"Being named industry partner of the month by one of the sport's greatest assets is an honor," said John Keitt Jr., CEO, publisher and editorial director of BloodHorse. "The museum's mission to preserve and promote the history of Thoroughbred racing is directly in line with the BloodHorse's longstanding commitment to the improvement of Thoroughbred breeding and racing, and we are excited about being part of the museum's impressive initiatives."

Based in Lexington, BloodHorse provides comprehensive coverage of race reporting and analysis, events, trends, opinion, farm management, pedigrees, people, profiles, medication issues, investigative reports and breeding news and information. BloodHorse has an industry-leading website, www.bloodhorse.com, and in August of 2015 BloodHorse Daily was launched featuring content available via a downloadable app, email subscription, or download from the website.