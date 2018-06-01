Cracksman Rallies Late to Prevail in Coronation Cup

European champion Cracksman completed a group 1 hat-trick and extended his winning sequence to five in the Investec Coronation Cup (G1) at Epsom June 1, but not before giving his supporters a major fright.

The son of Frankel was sent off at just 2-7 in a field of six to add another top-level score to victories in the QIPCO Champion Stakes (G1) and Prix Ganay (G1), but was never travelling with any fluency for rider Frankie Dettori. Meanwhile 33-1 longshot Salouen was cruising along on the lead under Silvestre De Sousa—and it soon became apparent that Cracksman was going to have to work.

Approaching the final furlong, Dettori made the decision to switch inside to the rail and that move paid dividends, as Cracksman gradually clawed back the deficit, before getting up in the dying strides to nail the valiant front-runner. Final margin of victory was a neck, with a further 3 3/4 lengths back to German raider Windstoss in third.

Dettori was a relieved man after the race and although accepting that this was not one of the 4-year-old's best performances, was still happy enough with the effort in the circumstances.

"He doesn't really enjoy galloping downhill and when I wanted to close the gap, I couldn't." said the rider, "Silvestre got five lengths on me and made it really hard work. Once we flattened out, the turbo kicked in, but we had to work for this one.

"You didn't see the best of him today. He was never happy on the track. He's so big, and we know he's a better horse than he showed today. He showed his class, as any other horse would have just downed tools and finished second. I didn't think I was going to get there until the last five yards. It was a massive effort to make that ground up."

Cracksman, owned by Anthony Oppenheimer and bred by his Hascombe and Valiant Studs, completed the 1 1/2 mile test in 2:38.49 on a track officially rated as soft.

The victory was a first Coronation Cup for trainer John Gosden and speaking after the race, he was quick to back up Dettori's assessment.

"He doesn't really handle the track," Gosden said. "He got in a muddle coming down the hill, and wasn't really travelling at any stage. He doesn't like racing down a hill, he found it awkward, and it wasn't until he went uphill that he was happy and he accelerated. He wasn't comfortable at any stage, until the last 50 yards.

"It's hard to pick up on this ground when you give one that much of a lead and he's not in love with the track. It wasn't ideal but he showed his class. Royal Ascot (and the group 1 Prince of Wales's Stakes) is next."

Salouen ran a huge race. The son of Canford Cliffs had not won a race of any kind since September 2016 and was last seen finishing third in a minor stakes at Ascot, but got a peach of a ride at the head of proceedings and for much of the straight looked set to prevail.

Trainer Sylvester Kirk was understandably thrilled with the effort.

"To be that close to Cracksman shows what a serious horse he is," he said. "It is just fantastic. I thought we had won it for a moment.

"I think we have the Arc de Triomphe in mind for him and we will probably go with the same jockey. Salouen is a horse that loves going off in front, he is a fantastic mover and he loves going on the top of the ground. It is almost a fairytale, but I am happy with second."

Aidan O'Brien was seeking a record extending ninth win in the contest, but his pair of Idaho and Yucatan were both well-beaten, finishing fourth and sixth respectively, while Godolphin's Hawkbill chased the pace for much of the race, but checked out quickly in the straight and weakened into fifth.