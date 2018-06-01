New Jersey Horsemen Seeking $150 Million in Damages

The New Jersey Horsemen's group that operates Monmouth Park is seeking $150 million in damages from sports leagues that blocked its efforts to add sports wagering.

In actions taken in late May in U.S. District Court in New Jersey, the New Jersey Thoroughbred Horsemen's Association informed Judge Michael Shipp that it would seek judgment against the plaintiffs in the bond amount of $3.4 million plus interest. Beyond that, the horsemen say that because the leagues operated in bad faith, the NJTHA is eligible for damages that it estimates to be about $150 million based on not being allowed to operate sports wagering at Monmouth from Oct. 26, 2014-May 14, 2018.

The horsemen's group is taking action in a civil case brought against it in October 2014 by the National Collegiate Athletic Association, the National Basketball Association, National Hockey League, National Football League, and Major League Baseball seeking to block the track's efforts to add sports wagering.

On May 14 a U.S. Supreme Court decision overturned a federal law, the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, that had prevented states from adding sports wagering. With that court decision, New Jersey plans to soon add sports wagering and the NJTHA contends that the leagues cost Monmouth millions of dollars, largely from sports gambling handle, by blocking its efforts in for 3 1/2 years.

As evidence of bad faith by the leagues, the horsemen entered a 45-page brief that documents the leagues' backing of daily fantasy games, promotion of sports betting, and the dissemination of information that assists gamblers and oddsmakers.

The leagues responded that the NJTHA request is frivolous and it is entitled to no recovery as a matter of law.

"The contention that plaintiffs' arguments concerning the constitutionality of PASPA were advanced in "bad faith" is utterly unsupportable," wrote attorney Jeffrey A. Mishkin on behalf of the leagues. The leagues requested that the court first determine if the NJTHA can recover any money either from the bond or in damages based on its "bad faith" argument. It said if the court determines the leagues are potentially liable, the parties would then proceed to any discovery and briefing on the issue of damages.

The NJTHA on May 30 requested that the leagues be required to respond, "to all parts of the NJTHA's motion, and any reply papers filed by the NJTHA."