Breeders’ Cup Announces Candidates for Member Election

40 individuals are on the ballot for 20 spots.

  • Breeders' Cup Press Release
  • Release Date: May 31, 2018

The Breeders’ Cup announced today that 40 individuals are on the ballot for the election of 20 Breeders’ Cup Members. On June 6, the Breeders’ Cup Election website will open for the 2017 Breeders’ Cup foal and stallion nominators to begin the voting process. Of the 40 candidates on the ballot, 17 are incumbent Members standing for re-election. The 20 individuals receiving the most votes will each serve a term of four years.

Members are elected every other year by Breeders’ Cup foal and stallion nominators through a proportional voting system based on the level of nominations paid to the organization. There are a total of 39 elected Breeders’ Cup Members. The Members meet each July for the election of individuals to the Breeders’ Cup Board of Directors, which oversees the activities of the organization.

The 40 candidates for the Members election are:

Joseph Appelbaum

Gray Lyster

Perry Bass

Anthony R. Manganaro *

Antony R. Beck *

M.V. Magnier

Gatewood Bell

Pope McLean, Jr.

Craig Bernick *

Julio Menditeguy

Carter Carnegie *

Gavin Murphy

Case Clay *

Garrett O’Rourke *

Alan Cooper

Daisy Phipps Pulito

Donald Dizney

Mike Pons

Everett Dobson

Amanda Pope

Bob Edwards

Dan Pride *

William S. Farish, Jr. *

Hunter Rankin

Sean Feld

Dean Reeves

H. Greg Goodman *

Andrew Rosen

Fred W. Hertrich III *

Jaime Roth

Roy Jackson *

Tom Ryan *

Bret Jones *

Ben Walden

Jak Knelman

Bradley S. Weisbord *

Michael T. Levy *

David S. Willmot *

Tom Ludt *

Justin Zayat

*Denotes Member standing for re-election
