Breeders’ Cup Announces Candidates for Member Election

The Breeders’ Cup announced today that 40 individuals are on the ballot for the election of 20 Breeders’ Cup Members. On June 6, the Breeders’ Cup Election website will open for the 2017 Breeders’ Cup foal and stallion nominators to begin the voting process. Of the 40 candidates on the ballot, 17 are incumbent Members standing for re-election. The 20 individuals receiving the most votes will each serve a term of four years.

Members are elected every other year by Breeders’ Cup foal and stallion nominators through a proportional voting system based on the level of nominations paid to the organization. There are a total of 39 elected Breeders’ Cup Members. The Members meet each July for the election of individuals to the Breeders’ Cup Board of Directors, which oversees the activities of the organization.

The 40 candidates for the Members election are: Joseph Appelbaum Gray Lyster Perry Bass Anthony R. Manganaro * Antony R. Beck * M.V. Magnier Gatewood Bell Pope McLean, Jr. Craig Bernick * Julio Menditeguy Carter Carnegie * Gavin Murphy Case Clay * Garrett O’Rourke * Alan Cooper Daisy Phipps Pulito Donald Dizney Mike Pons Everett Dobson Amanda Pope Bob Edwards Dan Pride * William S. Farish, Jr. * Hunter Rankin Sean Feld Dean Reeves H. Greg Goodman * Andrew Rosen Fred W. Hertrich III * Jaime Roth Roy Jackson * Tom Ryan * Bret Jones * Ben Walden Jak Knelman Bradley S. Weisbord * Michael T. Levy * David S. Willmot * Tom Ludt * Justin Zayat *Denotes Member standing for re-election

Industry News Releases - In support of Thoroughbred industry organizations, BloodHorse is posting news releases relating to the industry. The releases have not been edited by Blood-Horse. If there are any questions please contact the organization that has produced the news release as directed in the news release.