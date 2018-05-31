Cracksman Appears Formidable in Coronation Cup Field

European champion Cracksman headlines six declarations for the £420,000 Investec Coronation Cup (G1) over 1 1/2 miles at Epsom June 1.

Anthony Oppenheimer's colt will start a short-price favorite on the back of a smooth return to action when he took the April 29 Prix Ganay-Prix de l'Inauguration de Parislongchamp (G1) at ParisLongchamp. Frankie Dettori is booked to ride.

The son of Frankel completed a stellar 3-year-old campaign with a seven-length romp in the QIPCO Champion Stakes (G1) at Ascot last fall, after group race scores at both York and Chantilly. His season also took in a pair of visits to Epsom, with a win in the Investec Derby Trial in April of 2017, before running third in Europe's premier classic, the Investec Derby (G1) next.

Trainer John Gosden has never won the Coronation Cup, but everything looks to be in Cracksman's favor.

"This has been the plan with Cracksman since we found that Enable wouldn't make it, and he's been in good shape at home since the Ganay," Gosden said. "We know he is quite versatile in the ground department—he goes on anything. It could be that they come to the stands' side in the straight, but Cracksman is also quite versatile as regards to tactics, and I'll leave that to the jockey."

Aidan O'Brien on the other hand, has enjoyed plenty of success in the race with a record eight victories, including four in a row from 2010-13. He is double-handed with Idaho and Yucatan.

Idaho returned to winning ways when he landed the Boodles Diamond Ormonde Stakes (G3) at Chester last month. Prior to that success, the son of Galileo had not scored since taking out the 2017 Hardwicke Stakes (G2) at Royal Ascot in June. This is Idaho's second try in the race, after running down the field behind stablemate Highland Reel in last year's edition. He also placed second in the 2016 Investec Derby (G1), run over the exact same course and distance as the Coronation. Ryan Moore partners for the ride.

"Although he is 5, Idaho appears to be progressing and we've been very happy with him since Chester, where he won very nicely," O'Brien said.

Godolphin has not landed the Coronation Cup since Daylami and Mutafaweq scored on either side of the millennium. They rely on the Charlie Appleby-trained Hawkbill, who ships from Meydan off a pair of wins in the Dubai City of Gold Sponsored by Emirates SkyCargo (G2) and the Longines Dubai Sheema Classic (G1) to his name. The Kentucky-bred son of Kitten's Joy and half brother to grade 1 winner Free Drop Billy is another who ran in the race last year, finishing third. William Buick takes the reigns.

"Hawkbill is making his first start in the U.K. following his Dubai Sheema Classic win and he looks to be in great order," Appleby said. "This was always the aim following Dubai World Cup night and his preparation has gone well. Cracksman will be very tough to beat, but Hawkbill relishes soft ground, so conditions at Epsom will suit him. There appears to be no other front-runner in the race, so hopefully we can get on the lead and dictate the fractions."