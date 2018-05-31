Connections Hope Oaks Wild Illusion's Next Trick

Godolphin will aim for its first victory in the £500,000 Investec Oaks (G1) since Kazzia in 2002 when Charlie Appleby sends out Wild Illusion in the 1 1/2-mile test June 1 at Epsom.

A daughter of Dubawi, Wild Illusion is the highest rated runner in the field by virtue of a win in the Total Prix Marcel Boussac-Criterium des Pouliches (G1) at Chantilly as a juvenile, and a fourth-place finish in the QIPCO One Thousand Guineas (G1) on return at 3. The Guineas has been the best trial for the Oaks in recent years, providing eight winners since 1994. William Buick rides for the first time.

"I've always believed the Guineas is the best trial for Epsom, whether it be the Derby or Oaks, and that form is holding up well." Appleby said. "I've always thought that stepping up in trip was going to be Wild Illusion's forte, and while I'm not saying she's soft-ground dependent, she'll certainly appreciate a cut in the ground.

"We were very pleased the way she ran at Newmarket and the way she came out of it. She got on the front end early in the race, and she didn't stop. She did what we'd seen her do in the Marcel Boussac."

Aidan O'Brien saddles five of the nine declared 3-year-old fillies in a bid to land a seventh Oaks score at Epsom.

The quintet is headed by the first two home in the Arkle Finance Cheshire Oaks at Chester earlier in May, Magic Wand and Forever Together. The former was breaking her maiden that day under Ryan Moore and he maintains the partnership, while the trainer's son Donnacha rides the latter, who is yet to taste success in three career starts. Both fillies are by Galileo. The Cheshire Oaks has thrown two Epsom winners in the past decade, with Light Shift scoring in 2007 and Enable doing the double last year.

Speaking of the pair, O'Brien said, "Magic Wand had run only twice before she went to Chester and we were very pleased with her performance there. All has gone well with her since and we're happy with her. Ideally, she'd prefer better ground, but she has run on testing ground. She's closely related to Chicquita, who won the Irish Oaks for us, and we've always liked her. She seems to be progressive.

"Forever Toegether ran well at Chester, we've been happy with her since, and her pedigree suggests she should stay."

Bye Bye Baby, with Wayne Lordan up, comes in on the back of a win in the Plusvital Irish EBF Blue Wind Stakes (G3) at the Curragh. Another by Galileo, she is out of Remember When, who ran second in the 2010 edition of the Oaks.

Seamie Heffernan rides I Can Fly, a daughter of Fastnet Rock, who ran down the field in the One Thousand Guineas at Newmarket when last seen, while Padraig Beggy is booked for O'Brien's final runner, Flattering. Also by Galileo, she landed a Cork maiden to start her campaign, before running third as the 6-4 favorite in the Betfred Mobile Oaks Trial Fillies' Stakes at Lingfield.

The Lingfield trial was used as a prep by User Friendly in 1992, Lady Carla in 1996, Ramruma in 1999, and Look Here in 2008 and this year's winner, the Clive Cox trained Perfect Clarity—unbeaten in two career starts—bids to add her name to that list. Adam Kirby partners with the daughter of Nathaniel.

"She has plenty going for her," Cox said. "She was a strapping 2-year-old but very immature mentally, so we ran her only once, when she won at Nottingham in August.

"She did well over the winter and I couldn't have been more pleased with the way she won at Lingfield, showing a real turn of foot. She has speed as well as stamina, which is always a quality exhibited by the better middle-distance horses, and was still a little green going to the start so there's hope she has more improvement to come."

The field for the 12-furlong contest is completed by Give And Take and Ejtyah. The pair ran first and third in York's Tattersalls Musidora Stakes (G3) last time out.