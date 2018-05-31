Pink Lloyd Chases 11th Straight in Achievement Stakes

Pink Lloyd, Canada's reigning Horse of the Year, will seek an 11th straight stakes score at Woodbine June 2 in the $125,000 Achievement Stakes.

The consistent son of Old Forester heads into the six-furlong, main-track event for trainer Robert Tiller off yet another impressive performance, a dominant 6-1/4 length victory in the New Providence Stakes May 13. This came after he set a track record in the April 21 Jacques Cartier Stakes.

For John Carey, the man who bred Pink Lloyd, watching the chestnut gelding's unprecedented run is both deeply rewarding and nerve-wracking.

"When he first started out doing his good stuff, I remember saying, 'If he wins today, it's going to be great for him,'" said Carey, who operates T. C. Westmeath Stud Farm. "Now we kind of expect it, but it brings out the nerves. All I can say is that I came to this country 41 years ago and I never thought I'd breed a nice sprinter like this guy. I thought I had the capabilities of being a good manager, but I never thought I could breed a top-of-the-line sprinter like him."

Pink Lloyd, who launched his career in 2016 with three straight victories, now has 13 wins from 15 starts, along with $756,489 in purse earnings for Entourage Stable.

"There's no question he was a very nicely made horse and he had beautiful conformation," Carey said. "The biggest thing with him was that he had the potential to be a good racehorse. I saw it and so did (Tiller), who made sure he got over all his baby issues before he raced him."

Champion jockey and regular rider Eurico Rosa da Silva doesn't mince words when it comes to where Pink Lloyd slots in on his top horses list.

"Definitely I can say this is the best horse I ever rode," da Silva said after the New Providence. "A very special horse."

It's a sentiment echoed by Glenn Sikura, chief steward of the Jockey Club of Canada, who owns and operates Hill 'n' Dale Canada. He sees Pink Lloyd's compelling streak as a win-win for racing.

"It's good for John Carey, a local guy, and Old Forester, who has been a staple in Ontario racing for a long time," Sikura said. "He's been a really good regional sire for a long time, and it's good for the sale to know that you can get a top horse out of the Toronto sale as well.

"I hope it carries on for a long time and I hope there's a groundswell beyond the nucleus of horse lovers. I really hope he can reach another audience."

Another bring-the-fans-to-their-feet encore certainly wouldn't hurt, and few have lined up to stand in the 125-pound highweight's way. Occasional View won the 2014 Commonwealth Stakes (G3T) at Keeneland, but hasn't scored above the allowance level since then. Stakes winner Lookinforpursemonee was the runner-up to Pink Lloyd in the New Providence last time out. Yorkton is also a multiple stakes winner, but hasn't won since September. Allowance winner Conquest Lemonraid completes the field.

Carey would love to see Pink Lloyd make that familiar trip to the winner's circle Sunday.

"His dam—there's a great story behind that," he said of the Great Gladiator mare Gladiator Queen. "I delivered her as a baby for clients. They raced her and when she was done ... the trainer asked me if I would buy her. I did buy her for peanuts. The mare had great potential. She's a big, good-looking mare. ... I also owned (Great Gladiator) at the time. I thought she could produce runners.

"I'm just proud of everything when it comes to Pink Lloyd. Most of all it's all Ontario-sired power behind this horse. I have the mother here, the father here, and the grandfather is buried on this farm. I have the whole foundation here."

It's something Carey was reminded of as he looked out his dining room window.

"Even early on Pink Lloyd was a powerful horse with a strong attitude," he said. "The mother had a full brother just over a week ago. He's a big, beautiful horse as well, but really strong-minded just like Pink Lloyd. I'm sitting here looking out, and I'm facing west, and the only horse I can see is his mother. It's a lovely sight."