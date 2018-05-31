Pickett Impresses as First Winner for Goldencents

Louisiana-bred Pickett was an impressive first winner May 30 for freshman sire Goldencents at Evangeline Downs.

Making his first start for owner Charles Carlton and trainer Glenn Delahoussaye in a 4 1/2-furlong maiden special weight for accredited Louisiana-bred 2-year-olds, Pickett broke sharply under jockey Timothy Thornton and went straight to the lead with four rivals in pursuit. The dark bay or brown gelding posted fractions of :22.93 and :46.37 while increasing his advantage and steadily drew off through the lane under a moderate hand ride to win by 6 1/2 lengths.

The final time was :52.87 on a fast track.

Pickett was bred by William D. Pickett out of the unraced Dixie Brass mare Street Beat and was a $50,000 purchase by his owner from Pickett Thoroughbreds' consignment to the 2017 Equine Sales of Louisiana yearling sale. Street Beat also produced stakes winners Ahead of Her Time (Leestown) and Hisse (Buddha).

Two-time Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile (G1) winner Goldencents, by Into Mischief , counts the 2013 Santa Anita Derby (G1) and Sham Stakes (G3), and the 2012 Delta Downs Jackpot Stakes (G3) among his conquests. He entered stud in 2015 at Spendthrift Farm near Lexington with seven wins and seven seconds from 18 starts, with earnings of $3,044,000. He stands the 2018 season for an advertised fee of $12,500.