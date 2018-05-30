Respected Horseman Bill Graves Dies

Respected and much-loved Thoroughbred horseman William (Bill) E. Graves, a senior vice president with Fasig-Tipton for 26 years, passed away after a short illness May 30 at the University of Kentucky hospital in Lexington. Bill's son Brian, director of public sales at Gainesway Farm, was at his side for his final days.

A native of Virginia, where he developed a formidable reputation as a competitor on the national show-horse circuit, Bill turned that skill in his early 20s, into being one of the best Thoroughbred yearling showmen at Saratoga and in Kentucky. After stints at several leading Thoroughbred farms in Kentucky, Bill opened Graves Stable, primarily for training and selling 2-year-olds in training. Bill and his late wife Michele were always among the leading consignors at Fasig-Tipton's premier juvenile sale at Calder Race Course in Florida. In 1992, Bill was recruited by Fasig-Tipton to review and manage its selected yearling sale process and, up to the last 10 days of his full life, Bill was working with consignors, pulling together catalogs for the July sale and the Saratoga sale.

As a rider, a Virginia Show Horse Hall of Fame inductee in 2007, a breeder of graded stakes winners, a trainer, a sales agent, and a consultant, there was no aspect of the Thoroughbred industry that Bill did not master. He advised on every phase of the very successful Angus Glen Farm of Art and Gordon Stollery, one of the high points of which was the sales-topping $3 million for a son of Mr. Prospector at the 1999 Saratoga sale.

Through a lifetime of achievements, Bill was unquestionably proudest of the accomplishments of his son Brian as a horseman, and, with his wife Lesley, as the parents of Bill's three treasured grandchildren, Will, Catherine, and Carson. He is also survived by his brother, Reed Graves and his sister, Elizabeth (Ditty) Stone, both of Lynchburg, Virginia.

Funeral arrangements in Lexington will follow.