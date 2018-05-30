Andrea Mandella Joins New Vocations

Andrea Mandella has been named development and donor relations director for New Vocations Racehorse Adoption Program, it was announced May 30. She will be based out of the Lexington office.

The daughter of Hall of Fame trainer Richard Mandella, Andrea Mandella has deep roots in the Thoroughbred industry. She grew up in Southern California before receiving her Bachelor of Arts degree from Kenyon College in Gambier, Ohio. Following graduation, she held various roles in marketing and real estate while remaining actively involved in the racing industry, both throughout the United States and abroad.

Mandella's role at New Vocations will include expanding the program's development and fundraising initiatives, as well as overseeing donor relations. This will include spreading awareness of the program's mission and aftercare efforts throughout the country.

"I am proud to join the New Vocations organization, and to have the opportunity to help build and contribute to a program that is doing invaluable work with aftercare," Mandella said. "Having spent my entire life involved in Thoroughbred racing, I know the importance and impact of providing care for these horses once their racing careers have ended. New Vocations has established themselves as a leader in these efforts, providing rehabilitation and training to allow for second careers and happy homes. I'm looking forward to a successful future."

"We feel very fortunate to have Andrea join the New Vocations team. She will play an integral role in helping us grow our monetary support base, which is necessary to further expand our aftercare efforts and better serve the industry," said program director Anna Ford.

Founded in 1992, New Vocations has grown into the largest racehorse adoption charity in the country. Its mission to rehabilitate, retrain, and rehome retired racehorses has led to the placement of over 6,400 individuals, with nearly 500 retirees served by the program each year. With six facilities in Kentucky, New York, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, New Vocations serves over 40 racetracks, working directly with owners and trainers in need of equine aftercare options.