Chief Cicatriz Seeks First Graded Win in Aristides

Roy Gene Evans' homebred Chief Cicatriz will take a second run at a victory in Louisville in the $100,000 Aristides Stakes (G3) June 2 at Churchill Downs.

With an impressive seven wins in 10 career starts, Chief Cicatriz is not used to spending time outside the winner's circle. After opening his season with back-to-back stakes wins at Turf Paradise Race Course, the son of Munnings was thwarted in his first try at Churchill when he ran fifth in the May 5 Churchill Downs Stakes presented by Twinspires.com (G2).

Since that defeat, the Shawn Davis trainee has been consistent during training, logging two bullet works beneath the Twin Spires. He breezed four furlongs in :46 1/5 May 19 and again May 26 in :47 1/5—the fastest times at the distance out of 76 and 85, respectively.

The six-furlong Aristides would be the first graded win for the 5-year-old gelding, who will break from the outside post 7. James Graham will have the mount.

Joining Chief Cicatriz in the test for 3-year-olds and older will be 4-year-old Awesome Saturday, who finished third in his most recent out in the Commonwealth Stakes (G3) at Keeneland, a neck behind grade 1-placed Limousine Liberal, winner of last year's Aristides Stakes.

The chestnut colt, also seeking his first graded stakes win, will break from post 6 with regular rider Brian Hernandez Jr. aboard.

Chris Wilkins' Wilbo—who finished second in last year's Aristides, 2 1/2 lengths behind Limousine Liberal—carries high weight of 122 pounds. The 6-year-old Candy Ride gelding opened his season with consecutive wins at Oaklawn Park but has been winless in two starts since.

Mr. Crow comes to the race off a May 1 win at Churchill Downs over the same distance in an allowance/optional claimer—his only out this season. With only six career starts, the Tapizar colt has the least experience in the field. He finished off the board in his two previous starts among graded company.