Maraud Carries Momentum Into Lucrative Penn Mile

Maraud will try to continue a roll of three wins in four starts this season—including a pair of graded stakes scores—in the $500,000 Penn Mile Stakes (G2T) June 2 at Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course.

The Penn Mile is the featured event on Penn National's biggest day of the year, a card that features seven stakes with total purses of $1.3 million.

Treadway Racing Stable's Maraud enters Saturday's one-mile turf race for 3-year-olds off a clear victory in the May 5 American Turf Stakes presented by Ram Trucks (G2T) on yielding turf at Churchill Downs. The son of Blame also captured the Palm Beach Stakes (G3T) on the Gulfstream Park turf this year.

Maraud is one of two horses entered by Todd Pletcher. The multiple Eclipse Award winner also will send out Teresa Viola Racing Stables and St. Elias Stable's Coltandmississippi, who will stretch back out after earning a third-place finish in his turf debut sprinting in the April 14 Bridgetown Stakes on the inner turf at Aqueduct Racetrack.

Pletcher said after Maraud wasn't showing much punch on dirt in his works, he decided he may fare better on turf.

"We found in his dirt work he was doing OK but not finishing quite as strongly as we had hoped," Pletcher said. "We breezed him on the grass and saw a big difference."

Maraud is not the only runner who has shown consistency in the expected field of eight. Oak Bluff Stables' Therapist will look to nail down his first graded stakes score after winning four of his first five career starts, all on turf. Trained by Christophe Clement, Therapist, by Freud , enters off a narrow victory in the March 31 Cutler Bay Stakes at Gulfstream after finishing third to Maraud in the Palm Beach.

Clement won Penn Mile last year with Frostmourne said Therapist has been "a pleasant surprise."

Robert Lapenta, AJ Suited Racing Stable, and Madaket Stables' Hawkish will make his stakes debut after cruising to a 4 3/4-length win in an optional-claiming allowance race April 15 on the Aqueduct turf, and Live Oak Plantation's He's Bankable enters off back-to-back, frontrunning stakes wins at Tampa Bay Downs and Gulfstream.

Penn National will also feature 3-year-old turf fillies going a mile in the $200,000 Penn Oaks, where two-time grade 3 winner Thewayiam enters off a runner-up finish to last year's Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf (G1T) winner Rushing Fall in the Appalachian Stakes Presented by Japan Racing Association (G2T) April 8 at Keeneland. Thewayiam will race as an entry with stakes-placed Classy Dancer. Michael Dubb is part-owner of both horses.

West Coast-based trainer Simon Callaghan has shipped in Treasuring off a clear victory in the Senorita Stakes (G3T) May 5 on the Santa Anita Park turf. Also in the expected field of six is Goodthingstaketime, who finished third in the Appalachian.

The card also includes a pair of Mid-Atlantic Thoroughbred Championship Series races: the $200,000 Pennsylvania Governor's Cup Stakes (3 and up, sprint turf division) and the $100,000 Penn Ladies Dash Stakes (3 and up, fillies and mares sprint turf division). Multiple grade 3 winner Pure Sensation is the 2-1 morning-line favorite in the Pennsylvania Governor's Cup, although he'll have to break from the outside in the expected field of 12. Grade 3 winner Morticia is the 5-2 favorite in the Penn Ladies Dash, which drew 12 entries