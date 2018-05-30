Maraud Carries Momentum Into Lucrative Penn Mile

Maraud will try to continue a roll of three wins in four starts this season—including a pair of graded stakes scores—in the $500,000 Penn Mile Stakes (G2T) June 2 at Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course.
The Penn Mile is the featured event on Penn National's biggest day of the year, a card that features seven stakes with total purses of $1.3 million.
Treadway Racing Stable's Maraud enters Saturday's one-mile turf race for 3-year-olds off a clear victory in the May 5 American Turf Stakes presented by Ram Trucks (G2T) on yielding turf at Churchill Downs. The son of Blame also captured the Palm Beach Stakes (G3T) on the Gulfstream Park turf this year.
Maraud is one of two horses entered by Todd Pletcher. The multiple Eclipse Award winner also will send out Teresa Viola Racing Stables and St. Elias Stable's Coltandmississippi, who will stretch back out after earning a third-place finish in his turf debut sprinting in the April 14 Bridgetown Stakes on the inner turf at Aqueduct Racetrack.
Pletcher said after Maraud wasn't showing much punch on dirt in his works, he decided he may fare better on turf.
"We found in his dirt work he was doing OK but not finishing quite as strongly as we had hoped," Pletcher said. "We breezed him on the grass and saw a big difference."
Maraud is not the only runner who has shown consistency in the expected field of eight. Oak Bluff Stables' Therapist will look to nail down his first graded stakes score after winning four of his first five career starts, all on turf. Trained by Christophe Clement, Therapist, by Freud , enters off a narrow victory in the March 31 Cutler Bay Stakes at Gulfstream after finishing third to Maraud in the Palm Beach.
Clement won Penn Mile last year with Frostmourne said Therapist has been "a pleasant surprise."
Robert Lapenta, AJ Suited Racing Stable, and Madaket Stables' Hawkish will make his stakes debut after cruising to a 4 3/4-length win in an optional-claiming allowance race April 15 on the Aqueduct turf, and Live Oak Plantation's He's Bankable enters off back-to-back, frontrunning stakes wins at Tampa Bay Downs and Gulfstream.
Penn National will also feature 3-year-old turf fillies going a mile in the $200,000 Penn Oaks, where two-time grade 3 winner Thewayiam enters off a runner-up finish to last year's Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf (G1T) winner Rushing Fall in the Appalachian Stakes Presented by Japan Racing Association (G2T) April 8 at Keeneland. Thewayiam will race as an entry with stakes-placed Classy Dancer. Michael Dubb is part-owner of both horses.
West Coast-based trainer Simon Callaghan has shipped in Treasuring off a clear victory in the Senorita Stakes (G3T) May 5 on the Santa Anita Park turf. Also in the expected field of six is Goodthingstaketime, who finished third in the Appalachian.
The card also includes a pair of Mid-Atlantic Thoroughbred Championship Series races: the $200,000 Pennsylvania Governor's Cup Stakes (3 and up, sprint turf division) and the $100,000 Penn Ladies Dash Stakes (3 and up, fillies and mares sprint turf division). Multiple grade 3 winner Pure Sensation is the 2-1 morning-line favorite in the Pennsylvania Governor's Cup, although he'll have to break from the outside in the expected field of 12. Grade 3 winner Morticia is the 5-2 favorite in the Penn Ladies Dash, which drew 12 entries
Entries: Penn Mile S. (G2T)
PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Coltandmississippi (KY) Joel Rosario 116 Todd A. Pletcher 8/1 2 2Encumbered (KY) Mario Gutierrez 122 Simon Callaghan 6/1 3 3Maraud (KY) John R. Velazquez 122 Todd A. Pletcher 5/2 4 4Therapist (NY) Irad Ortiz, Jr. 122 Christophe Clement 3/1 5 5Way Early (NY) Kendrick Carmouche 116 George Weaver 10/1 6 6Hawkish (KY) Manuel Franco 118 James J. Toner 5/1 7 7Smart Remark (KY) Jose Lezcano 116 Victoria H. Oliver 12/1 8 8He's Bankable (FL) Tyler Gaffalione 122 Mark E. Casse 6/1
Entries: Penn Oaks
PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Classy Dancer (KY) Kendrick Carmouche 116 Jason Servis 2/1 3 1AThewayiam (FR) Irad Ortiz, Jr. 122 H. Graham Motion 2/1 2 2Got Stormy (KY) Tyler Gaffalione 116 Mark E. Casse 6/1 4 3Stormologist (KY) Manuel Franco 116 Flint W. Stites 15/1 5 4Raucous (KY) Jose Lezcano 122 Christophe Clement 5/1 6 5Treasuring (GB) John R. Velazquez 122 Simon Callaghan 5/2 7 6Goodthingstaketime (IRE) Joel Rosario 116 Jorge R. Abreu 3/1
Entries: Pennsylvania Governor's Cup S.
PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Ugottahaveheart (PA) Maicol J. Inirio 120 Erin C. McClellan 10/1 2 2Jaguar Poz (PA) Huber Villa-Gomez 120 Ron G. Potts 10/1 3 3Oak Bluffs (NJ) Paco Lopez 120 Mary E. Eppler 5/1 4 4Dubini (KY) Kendrick Carmouche 120 Kathleen A. Demasi 10/1 5 5Uncle Youdge (NY) Angel R. Rodriguez 120 Demelza McMahon 12/1 6 6Pool Winner (KY) Tyler Gaffalione 120 Alan E. Goldberg 10/1 7 7Grasshoppin (PA) Edwin Rivera 120 Claudio A. Gonzalez 12/1 8 8Rapid Dan (PA) Jevian Toledo 120 Dale Capuano 12/1 9 9Midtowncharlybrown (PA) Manuel Franco 120 Edward J. Coletti, Jr. 8/1 10 10Ray'swarrior (FL) Joel Rosario 120 Jason Servis 10/1 11 11Triple Burner (NY) Ricardo Chiappe 120 Linda L. Albert 10/1 12 12Pure Sensation (FL) Irad Ortiz, Jr. 123 Christophe Clement 2/1
Entries: Penn Ladies Dash S.
PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Zealous Scholar (NY) Andrew Wolfsont 120 Dimitrios K. Synnefias 10/1 2 2Rocky Policy (MD) Forest Boyce 120 Dale Capuano 10/1 3 3Grogger (KY) William P. Otero 120 Kathleen Parker 20/1 4 4Assail (ON) Kendrick Carmouche 120 Patricia Farro 8/1 5 5Daylight Ahead (MD) Angel R. Rodriguez 123 Demelza McMahon 12/1 6 6Morticia (KY) Jose Lezcano 123 George R. Arnold, II 5/2 7 7Your Pace Or Mine (KY) Hector Caballero 120 J. Guadalupe Guerrero 10/1 8 8Just Talkin (FL) Irad Ortiz, Jr. 120 Jason Servis 7/2 9 9My Sister Caro (WV) Alex Cintron 120 Clyde W. Martin 12/1 10 10Tanya's Gem (KY) Julio A. Hernandez 120 Paulina Sinnefia 15/1 11 11Polite Pearl (KY) Luis M. Ocasio 120 Lester J. Stickler, Jr. 15/1 12 12Boos (FR) Manuel Franco 120 Alan E. Goldberg 10/1
