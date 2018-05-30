Suffolk Downs Plans Jockey Challenge Each Weekend

In addition to offering purses of over $500,000 per day and lucrative starter incentives for trainers and owners, Suffolk Downs has established a $5,000 Jockey Challenge for each weekend of live racing this summer.

The track is scheduled to hold three live racing and food truck festival weekends: June 9-10, July 7-8, and Aug. 4-5.

The jockeys will be awarded points based on the their finish position in a race with six points for finishing 1st, five points for 2nd, four points for 3rd, three points for 4th and two points for 5th. For any finish between 6th and last place, one point will be awarded. At the end of the weekend, the three jockeys that accumulate most points will be awarded a cash bonus of $2500 for 1st, $1500 for 2nd and $1000 for 3rd.

"We are looking forward to welcoming back some familiar members of the jockey colony as well as some new faces and hope that the Jockey Challenge will add another level of excitement to the weekend," said Lou Raffetto, Senior Racing Consultant to Suffolk Downs.

In addition to live racing, the three festival weekends are scheduled to include food trucks, family fun activities and live music. Post time is scheduled for 12:55 p.m.

