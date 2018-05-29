Page McKenney Takes Weekend's Lone MATCH Series Race

Veteran Page McKenney opened the 3-year-old and up long-dirt division of the Mid-Atlantic Thoroughbred Championship Series with a half-length victory in the $102,000 Salvator Mile Stakes (G3) May 26 at Monmouth Park.

With the win, Adam Staple and Jalin Stable's Page McKenney earns 10 points in the MATCH Series to move to the top of the division. The Salvator Mile was the lone race in the MATCH Series this weekend.

Trained by Mary Eppler, the 8-year-old Eavesdropper gelding secured the 15th stakes win of his career and pushed his earnings to $1,870,940. Bred in Pennsylvania by Dr. James E. Bryant & Linda P. Davis, Page McKenney was guided to his latest victory by Horacio Karamanos. The Salvator Mile marked the first start at Monmouth for the 56-race veteran.

His strong performance could signal good things to come as the next two races in the MATCH Series 3-year-old and up long-dirt division will also be held at Monmouth: the $100,000 Philip H. Iselin Stakes (G3) June 30 and the $150,000 Monmouth Cup (G3) July 29.

As for other divisions, the MATCH Series moves to Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course June 2 for two races that are part of the marquee Penn Mile program. The $200,000 Pennsylvania Governor's Cup at five furlongs is the second leg of the 3-year-olds and up sprint-turf division, while the $100,000 Penn Ladies Dash is the second of five races in the filly and mare sprint-turf division.

Overall Divisional Leaders (Top Five)

Rank Horse Points

1. Imprimis 10

2. Vertical Oak 10

3. Switzerland 10

4. Girls Know Best 10

5. Page McKenney 10

3-Year-Old & Up Long-Dirt

1. Page McKenney 10

2. Shaft of Light 7

3. Sunny Ridge 5

4. Chip Leader 3

5. Papa Zulu 2

3-Year-Old & Up Female Dirt Sprint

1. Vertical Oak 10

2. Startwithsilver 7

3. Ms Locust Point 5

4. Toby Girl 3

5. Luckyallmylife 2

3-Year-Old & Up Male Turf Sprint

1. Imprimis 10

2. Rocket Heat 7

3. Oak Bluffs 5

4. Field of Courage 3

5. Vici 2

3-Year-Old & Up Female Turf Sprint

1. Girls Know Best 10

2. Pretty Perfection 7

3. Anna's Bandit 5

4. Chanteline 3

5. Smiling Causeway 2

3-Year-Olds & Up Dirt Sprint

1. Switzerland 10

2. Long Haul Bay 7

3. Lewisfield 5

4. Irish Colonel 3

5. Heartwood 2